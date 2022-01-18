Learning to cook with plant-based 'meats'

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. Former pro Ironman triathlete Brendan Brazier is clear-eyed about the challenges he faced switching to a 100% plant-based diet early on. When asked if endurance sports or veganism came first for him, the answer was definitive. “Running came first,” he said. “I wanted to speed recovery. That’s what got me looking into different ways of eating. Plant-based was one of the things I tried, and, at first, it didn’t work great for me. I wasn’t doing it right, so I started doing some basic research and found I just needed more nutrition—nutrients, not just eating pasta all the time.”
