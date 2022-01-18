ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Learning to cook with plant-based 'meats'

By KATIE WORKMAN
Register Citizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's that time of year when many people resolve to eat less meat. The “whys” are varied: sustainability and worry for the planet, health considerations, ethical concerns over the treatment of animals. One increasingly popular option is “plant-based meat,” which can be found from grocery store meat...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
vegnews.com

Vegan Versus Plant-Based: Is There a Difference?

What’s the difference between vegan and plant-based? It depends on who you ask. Unlike some dietary identifiers such as gluten-free or dairy-free, the terms “vegan” and “plant-based” carry a vast array of interpretations. However, within this Venn diagram of dietary qualifiers, there is a general consensus. Here is everything you need to know about what it means to be vegan, plant-based, and everything in between.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ming Tsai
Popculture

Macaroni and Cheese Recall Issued

One of the most popular frozen macaroni and cheese products out there has been hit with a recall this week. According to the FDA's website, Amy's Kitchen has recalled one lot of Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. This batch of the product was reportedly contaminated with real dairy products, posing a risk to those buying it for allergy purposes.
FOOD SAFETY
Kansas City Star

Beyond Beyond Meat: Burger King’s New Take on a Plant-Based Sandwich

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report and Impossible Foods sell plant-based burgers designed to mimic meat. They offer fake hamburger patties made of plants that "bleed" like traditional burgers which, in theory, should appeal to people who want beef, but might consider making a healthier choice. That's...
FOOD & DRINKS
San Diego Business Journal

Jensen Meat Donates 25 Tons of Plant-Based Patties to Feeding San Diego

Local nonprofit Feeding San Diego has received its largest food donation to date from San Diego-based. Jensen announced in late December that the company is donating 500,000 pounds of its new plant-based patties to the local hunger relief organization to be distributed throughout San Diego County by Feeding San Diego and its community partners, which include faith-based organizations, food pantries and other nonprofits.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Products#Cooking#Ground Meat#Good Food#Food Drink#Campbell
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Dessert Jars

Petit Pot is gaining popularity for its delicious plant-based dessert jars which are compact and healthy. Utilizing only simple and organic ingredients, the brand's range of delicious treats enables guilt-free indulgence. The plant-based dessert jar range by Petit Pot includes Oatmilk Chocolate, Vanilla Rice Pudding, and Dark Chocolate. The first...
FOOD & DRINKS
geneticliteracyproject.org

Remaking meat: On the cusp of a new era of plant-based protein products

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Exciting up-and-coming plant-based startups across the world are quietly amassing millions of dollars, innovating on novel technologies and getting ready...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Harper's Bazaar

How to adopt a plant-based diet

As we arrive in January, it's highly likely that you might be feeling a little over-indulged and groggy after Christmas. Like many, your New Year's Resolutions might involve eating more healthily, doing more exercise or just generally improving your lifestyle - but with so many varieties of diets and styles of workout to choose from, it's hard to know what's actually worth doing and which are just fads.
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SPY

These Tasty Plant-Based Meats Are Better for Your Body and the Environment

We all want to make the world a better place. Whether you’ve realized it yet or not, there are very simple and effective ways we can have a positive impact on the environment around us and the wider planet on which we live. One of the best and most scientifically proven ways we can help the Earth, and each other, is to eat less meat. But, if you’re not quite ready to say goodbye to meaty textures and dishes, you may want to embrace the best plant-based meats, also known as vegan meat. It’s easy to say a plant-based diet will...
FOOD & DRINKS
triathlete.com

The Pros and Cons of Plant-Based Eating for Endurance Athletes

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. Former pro Ironman triathlete Brendan Brazier is clear-eyed about the challenges he faced switching to a 100% plant-based diet early on. When asked if endurance sports or veganism came first for him, the answer was definitive. “Running came first,” he said. “I wanted to speed recovery. That’s what got me looking into different ways of eating. Plant-based was one of the things I tried, and, at first, it didn’t work great for me. I wasn’t doing it right, so I started doing some basic research and found I just needed more nutrition—nutrients, not just eating pasta all the time.”
DIETS
Clean Eating

Your Guide to Working with Tofu: How to Prep, Cook and Enjoy This Plant-Based Protein

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. We know, we know – tofu isn’t one of those things that conjures up flavorful memories and “gotta-have-it-again” sentiments from many. In fact, most people have filed it away as hippie diet food, right next to lentils and hemp seeds. But tofu has come a long way since the ’70s, and as we learn more about the health benefits of soy (tofu is made from coagulated soybean milk), it may be time to call it a curdled-bean comeback.
RECIPES
Advertising Age

Heinz teams with U.K.'s Channel 4 on a plant-based cooking show

Heinz is teaming with U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 to launch a short-form cooking show called "Flex Kitchen" that will showcase its products as key ingredient in plant-based and "flexitarian" cooking. The humorous "Flex Kitchen" series will run across the broadcaster’s social media channels and will see well-known comedians challenged to...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy