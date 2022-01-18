ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WarnerMedia Appoints Thomas J. Ciampa as Country Manager for Italy, Spain and Portugal – Global Bulletin

By Jamie Lang
seattlepi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Monday’s announcement that Barbara Salabè is leaving WarnerMedia, the company has appointed Thomas J. Ciampa as country manager for Italy, Spain and Portugal, reporting directly to WarnerMedia EMEA & Asia (excluding China) president Priya Dogra. Ciampa is tasked with heading the development and execution of WarnerMedia’s...

