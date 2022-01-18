ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard in Mega-Deal Worth $68.7 Billion

By Todd Spangler
Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft announced a deal to buy video-game player Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash. If it goes through, it would be Microsoft’s biggest-ever acquisition — and by far the biggest deal ever in the video game biz — as well as the largest tech deal to...

