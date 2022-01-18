ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

Wayne County's COVID cases up 40.7%; Indiana cases surge 16.8%

By Mike Stucka
 3 days ago

New coronavirus cases leaped in Indiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 16.8% as 96,454 cases were reported. The previous week had 82,569 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Indiana ranked 34th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 5.8% from the week before, with 5,438,242 cases reported. With 2.02% of the country's population, Indiana had 1.77% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 39 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many counties did not report during data during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, disrupting the latest week's statistics. That data is being compared to a week with backlogged cases and deaths from the New Year's holiday weekend. Week-to-week comparisons are skewed and these numbers will be unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

More: Wayne County among 81 Indiana counties scoring red in COVID-19 metrics

Wayne County reported 1,127 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 801 cases and nine deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 15,279 cases and 296 deaths.

Preble County reported 548 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 274 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 7,950 cases and 160 deaths.

Union County reported 108 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 64 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 1,584 cases and 19 deaths.

Randolph County reported 218 cases and five deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 166 cases and four deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,840 cases and 127 deaths.

'An extraordinary disruption': Hoosiers struggle as COVID shutters schools and businesses

Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Vanderburgh County with 2,160 cases per 100,000 per week; Gibson County with 1,991; and Tippecanoe County with 1,927. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Marion County, with 15,757 cases; Allen County, with 7,022 cases; and Hamilton County, with 5,525. Weekly case counts rose in 85 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Vanderburgh, Tippecanoe and Allen counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Indiana ranked 46th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 58.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 74.6%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, Indiana reported administering another 154,738 vaccine doses, including 36,831 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 80,284 vaccine doses, including 19,481 first doses. In all, Indiana reported it has administered 8,717,518 total doses.

Across Indiana, cases fell in seven counties, with the best declines in Lake County, with 5,277 cases from 7,766 a week earlier; in Porter County, with 1,754 cases from 2,508; and in LaPorte County, with 1,329 cases from 1,673.

In Indiana, 612 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 577 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,425,877 people in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 20,226 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 65,699,947 people have tested positive and 850,605 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

Indiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Jan. 16.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 4,136
  • The week before that: 4,111
  • Four weeks ago: 3,463

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 203,221
  • The week before that: 185,954
  • Four weeks ago: 90,739

Hospitals in 41 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 35 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 43 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Wayne County's COVID cases up 40.7%; Indiana cases surge 16.8%

Comments / 1

