As an agent or broker, you are often required to spend money in order to make it. Before you can collect commission on a home, there are a variety of tasks you must complete, such as marketing the property, promoting yourself to attract clients, handling your business operations, and much more. The costs of these business necessities can add up quickly. So being aware of some tax tips for real estate agents can save you a significant amount of money every year.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO