In 2016, Sarah Jaffe joined a gym in the San Francisco Bay Area. Jaffe, then 32, was a longtime endurance athlete who’d just returned from a seven-day cycling event, biking 550 miles from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Needless to say, her fitness regime was well-established—but at that point, a little boring. So when the gym offered her a free session with one of their trainers (as many do with new members), she accepted. It would be a great chance to amplify her routine with a pro. She filled out an intake form, detailing her fitness history and goals, then discussed it at length with the trainer. She was focused on strength and mobility, she explained, and was eager to incorporate some new workouts into her endurance training.

