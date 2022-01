71.71% of city residents have received two shots, 80.45% of city residents have received more than one shot. Source: NYC Department of Health. • The end of the year marks the end of Mayor de Blasio's eight years in office, but it will also mark the end of Dick Zigun's 40-year run as the unofficial mayor of Coney Island. It appears that disputes over succession and ownership of the Coney Island Circus Sideshow and Mermaid Parade led to Zigun's firing as the Artistic Director. Adam Rinn, aka Adam Realman, will be taking the mantle from here on out. Disclosure: Adam Realman was the person who taught my Coney Island Sideshow class. (Ben Brachfeld for Brooklyn Paper)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO