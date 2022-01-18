Labor Shortage: Major restaurants cut business hours

Big fast food chains across the nation are forced to cut back their operating hours due to a major labor shortage.

The COVID-19 variant Omicron is continuing to spread at a rapid rate, crippling the industry.

Many workers were lost thanks to a forced vaccine mandate, while others simply do not want to have a customer facing position during a pandemic.

While cutting back on hours seems extreme, other locations have had to close temporarily.

Here are some of the hardest hit places when it comes to the labor shortage

McDonald’s Restaurants

The nationwide chain has cut back on their hours by 10% due to low staffing.

Since the Omicron surge, employees coming to work has been an issue.

The company is providing COVID-19 tests to its 800,000 employees.

Starbucks coffee shop

On Jan. 14 customers were notified that things may be different due to Omicron.

Some stores will have shorter hours, some items may not be in stock, and the mobile pay might be turned off at some places.

These decisions are being made based on the best interest of the customers and employees.

Chipotle

Chipotle has had to temporarily close some locations altogether.

This is because Omicron is causing staffing issues for the company.

Lululemon

This company expects lower earnings than they’d though they would have.

This is due to a limited staff, reduced hours, and capacity constraints.

By closing early or opening late, the company is losing potential business.

Macy’s

Macy’s has opted to change its business hours for the month of January due to staffing issues.

The hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and no change on Friday through Sunday.

Previous hours were 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

February’s hours haven’t been discussed.

Pharmacy hours

Labor shortages have pushed Walgreens and CVS to cut back on their opening hours.

While this is the case for some stores, most are continuing to operate with normal hours.

Walgreens help customers that need prescriptions during closed hours find a nearby pharmacy that can help them.

Major retail stores

Retailers impacted by the labor shortage include Nike, Walmart, Apple and Athleta.

Some stores may have different store hours than others.

Call ahead to check before you head out to shop there.