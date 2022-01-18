ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Shortage: Major restaurants cut business hours

FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

Big fast food chains across the nation are forced to cut back their operating hours due to a major labor shortage.

The COVID-19 variant Omicron is continuing to spread at a rapid rate, crippling the industry.

Many workers were lost thanks to a forced vaccine mandate, while others simply do not want to have a customer facing position during a pandemic.

While cutting back on hours seems extreme, other locations have had to close temporarily.

Supply chain: Biggest shortages in 2022

Here are some of the hardest hit places when it comes to the labor shortage

McDonald’s Restaurants

The nationwide chain has cut back on their hours by 10% due to low staffing.

Since the Omicron surge, employees coming to work has been an issue.

The company is providing COVID-19 tests to its 800,000 employees.

Starbucks coffee shop

On Jan. 14 customers were notified that things may be different due to Omicron.

Some stores will have shorter hours, some items may not be in stock, and the mobile pay might be turned off at some places.

These decisions are being made based on the best interest of the customers and employees.

How will inflation impact Americans lives? One area is with employment

Chipotle

Chipotle has had to temporarily close some locations altogether.

This is because Omicron is causing staffing issues for the company.

Lululemon

This company expects lower earnings than they’d though they would have.

This is due to a limited staff, reduced hours, and capacity constraints.

By closing early or opening late, the company is losing potential business.

Macy’s

Macy’s has opted to change its business hours for the month of January due to staffing issues.

The hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and no change on Friday through Sunday.

Previous hours were 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

February’s hours haven’t been discussed.

Pharmacy hours

Labor shortages have pushed Walgreens and CVS to cut back on their opening hours.

While this is the case for some stores, most are continuing to operate with normal hours.

Walgreens help customers that need prescriptions during closed hours find a nearby pharmacy that can help them.

Major retail stores

Retailers impacted by the labor shortage include Nike, Walmart, Apple and Athleta.

Some stores may have different store hours than others.

Call ahead to check before you head out to shop there.

The Independent

Customers boycott Starbucks after coffee chain reverses vaccine mandate for workers

Coffee giant Starbucks has come under severe criticism after it suspended its coronavirus vaccine and testing mandates for US employees.In a 6-3 vote on 13 January, the US Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with more than 100 workers, as it ruled that the policy overstepped executive authority.Following this, Starbucks reversed its earlier decision directing its 220,000-strong workforce to either get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or undergo weekly testing.But this was not well received online, with #BoycottStarbucks trending on Twitter.I'm very disappointed to see that Starbucks has decided to cave to the Anti-vaxxers. I guess...
HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: How to use SNAP benefits at restaurants

Food stamps are used by millions of Americans to help provide their families with food, and now some may use their EBT cards at restaurants. SNAP benefits are provided to low income people and families to help have access to healthy food options. SNAP programs are funded by the government,...
RESTAURANTS
CNBC

McDonald’s expands test of McPlant burger created with Beyond Meat

McDonald's is expanding its test of the plant-based McPlant burger created with Beyond Meat. Starting Feb. 14, the fast-food giant will roll out the burger at roughly 600 locations in the San Francisco Bay and Dallas-Fort Worth areas. The McPlant burger uses a patty made from peas, rice and potatoes...
RESTAURANTS
wtae.com

Pennsylvania payrolls grew in December amid labor shortage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's payrolls grew again in December as the unemployment rate fell for the 10th straight month, according to new figures Friday, but a persistent worker shortage continued to keep labor markets tight. Video above: President Biden calls on Fed to fight inflation. Pennsylvania's unemployment rate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Familly-owned Palmyra grocery store being sold after 114 years

A family-owned grocery store in Palmyra is being sold after 114 years. The Finger Lakes Times reports Breen’s Market posted word of the sale on its Facebook page. Store Manager Dan Breen says the Palmyra location has been struggling and he says it’s no longer feasible to keep the store afloat with revenues from the family’s Williamson and New York locations. Those stores are unaffected by the sale. He says COVID-related supply chain issues have hurt the Palmyra store.
PALMYRA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Starbucks: 5 reasons the chain is struggling

Starbucks has been strongly impacted by the rise in Omicron cases. The chain phases similar problems as last year which ended up tarnishing its reputation. This definitely is not how Starbucks wanted to start off 2022. Starbucks and McDonald’s shorten hours due to COVID-19 Here are 5 reason Starbucks...
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

Frustrated by empty grocery store shelves? A plea from someone on the inside

In my current role in the supply chain, I am a liaison between my company, which supplies mostly dairy goods like yogurt and creamers, and a grocery store chain. I juggle communication with carriers, logistics and sales to get products onto shelves and eventually to your homes. The perils are similar to that of any customer service position: people are always mad, disrespect is common and everything is an emergency. But right now, as the pandemic drags on and the supply chain crisis continues, it’s even worse. The pressure is on and I can feel it.
DENVER, CO
MarketWatch

Procter & Gamble says the prices of Tide laundry products and personal-care items are going up soon

The cost of doing laundry is going to go up, says Procter & Gamble Co., which announced additional price hikes along with its fiscal second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. “In mid-December, we announced to retailers that effective Feb. 28, we are increasing pricing on the balance of our Fabric Care portfolio, this includes Tide, Gain, Downy, Bounce, and Unstopables and includes all forms, liquid and unit dose detergents, scent beads, liquid fabric softeners, and dryer sheets,” said Andre Schulten, P&G’s PG chief financial officer, on the earnings call, according to a FactSet transcript.
ECONOMY
wuwf.org

Could 'second chance hires' solve the labor shortage?

Employers continue to say they are having trouble filling job openings. But there is a large group of potential workers who mostly remain on the sidelines: people with a criminal record. You see the signs everywhere. Now hiring, help wanted, sign-on bonus…it looks like everyone is trying to hire new...
JOBS
FingerLakes1.com

McDonald’s and Starbucks shorten hours due to COVID-19

Both McDonald’s and Starbucks are being affected by a surge in the Omicron variant cases. The high volume of cases is leaving both restaurants short staffed. Which is affecting their operating hours. This has led many McDonald’s and Starbucks locations shorting their hours of business. Starbucks and McDonald’s...
RESTAURANTS
FOXBusiness

Giant warns shoppers of 'significant strain' on supply chain month after Biden touted 'significant progress'

Grocery store chain Giant Food warned shoppers of "significant strain" on the company’s supply chain just one month after President Biden touted his administration’s "significant progress" in addressing the American supply chain crisis. Ira Kress, the president of Giant Food, emailed shoppers on Tuesday expressing appreciation for customers’...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

6 beloved out-of-stock groceries are coming back to Costco

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more The fortunes of both major political parties this year might conceivably turn, at least in part, on something as prosaic as grocery store shelves. Specifically, on what items are in stock or not (and what their prices are) everywhere from Kroger to Costco, Walmart, and other major grocery chains in the US. We’ll have more to say about that dynamic in a moment. Meantime, it’s not just shortages or the lack thereof that comprise the most noteworthy parts of the grocery store experience right now. There are also recalls...
LIFESTYLE
WTNH

Americans are discovering empty shelves on trips to the grocery store

(WTNH) — Grocery shortages are sending stores across the country scrambling to restock their shelves from what experts are calling “the perform storm” of events. Specialists are blaming grocery shortages on omicron-related staffing shortages, supply chain backlogs, soaring freight costs from a lack of truckers, extreme weather and families eating more at home as the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
