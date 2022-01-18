The Exchange Podcast with Nick Mangold & Mark Sanchez | Ralph Macchio (S1EP3)

What shocking mystery will La Brea Season 2 solve? Will Chicago Fire‘s Severide literally put a ring on it? Which WCTH character will be seen in “a new light”? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) I am a fan of La Brea and I can’t really explain the state Season 1 left me in. Can you tell me what Season 2 will be about? –Jimmy One Season 2 reveal promises to be shocking, literally. Meaning, we’ll find out who/what electrocuted poor Eddie near the clearing. “That is a mystery that...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO