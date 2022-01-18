The Exchange Podcast with Nick Mangold & Mark Sanchez | Ralph Macchio (S1EP3)

Season two of Perry Mason is adding to its already sizable cast.
The HBO drama has added Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Paul Raci and Jen Tullock in recurring roles. Additionally, Shea Whigham, a cast regular in the show’s first season, will reprise his role as Pete Strickland, albeit as a recurring player.
The four new actors join returning cast members Matthew Rhys — who plays the title role in the 1930s-set show — Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk Diarra Kilpatrick, Eric Lange and Justin Kirk; new series regular Katherine Waterston; and recurring actors Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Onohoua Rodriguez,...
