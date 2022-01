BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Americans honor the life and memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., many local services will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of Baltimore services that will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2022. Baltimore City Government Offices State offices, municipal offices, state courts, federal offices and federal courts will all be closed on MLK Jr. Day. Scheduled trash pickups on Monday will be delayed. Baltimore City Public Schools Students will not be required to go to school on MLK Jr. Day. Enoch Pratt Free Library All Pratt Library locations will be closed on MLK Jr....

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO