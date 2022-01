What are some of the top tips for beginners in Monster Hunter Rise? Monster Hunter Rise has its quirks, and whether you're a complete newbie to the Monster Hunter series or you've played every single other title in the franchise, there's bound to be a few things that take you by surprise. Furthermore, the game's tutorials aren't always delivered at the best moments, and you may well find that you've clicked through several pop-up text boxes without really taking in some information you later wish you'd paid more attention to.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO