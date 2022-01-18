Day 3: Victim recalls $10,000 loan that prosecutors say led to 2017 Colerain mass shooting

In tearful testimony Tuesday, Cheyanne Willis recalled the events that led up to the 2017 mass shooting at her home in Colerain Township.

Willis, who prosecutors say was the target of an attempted murder-for-hire, said she was renting the house on Capstan Drive with her then-boyfriend Elijah Clemons and working at Boost Mobile when she met Roshawn Bishop.

Willis, now 26, said she met Bishop through work and formed a friendship with him that eventually turned into an affair. She said she was unaware Bishop was married until after the shooting.

She said she loaned Bishop $10,000, which she expected him to pay back within 30 days, but he never returned the money.

"I told him that I need this money back," Willis said. "I called him every day."

Prosecutors say Bishop was a drug dealer who wanted the money for his illicit drug business.

As Willis began pressuring Bishop to pay back the money, he made plans for James Echols and Michael Sanon to kill her, according to prosecutors. Bishop, 31, of West Price Hill, is also facing murder charges in the case.

Prosecutors have said that Willis told Bishop she was pregnant with his child. But during her testimony, she said she told Bishop the child "could be his."

Willis said that she and Clemons were trying to get pregnant.

Nine people were shot, one fatally, on July 8, 2017, during a gender reveal party for Willis at her home.

Willis told the media that she lost her fetus after being shot. But a week later, police announced Willis had admitted she wasn't pregnant .

Willis said she miscarried in June 2017 but went ahead with the gender reveal party because she didn't know how to tell her family and friends, she said, admitting on the stand that she misled those who attended the party.

The night before the shooting, Willis said she saw Bishop in a vehicle near her home with another male figure. She said he called her a few minutes later asking why she wasn't home.

Sometime after 11 p.m. on the night of the shooting, two men armed with handguns entered the house through an unlocked door, according to police reports, and began spraying the living room with bullets.

"It just sounded like firecrackers," Willis said. "It felt like forever."

Willis testified that after the shooting she grabbed a 9mm handgun and chased after the shooters. Police later recovered that gun from the front yard. The gun was unloaded, according to testimony.

Echols, 26, and Sanon, 24, both Columbus residents, face numerous counts in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court including aggravated murder.

Also charged in the case is Vandell Slade, 33, of Columbus. Slade is accused of connecting Echols and Sanon with Bishop, according to court documents.

Trial dates for Slade as well as Bishop have not been set.

Testimony was ongoing as of deadline Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Day 3: Victim recalls $10,000 loan that prosecutors say led to 2017 Colerain mass shooting