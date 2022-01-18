ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

State reports $24M in unemployment fraud occurred in 2020

By Bill Poehler, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4Hxa_0dogAKtA00

Oregon is getting its first glimpse of the scale of fraud perpetrated against the state’s unemployment insurance system during the height of the pandemic.

A report released by the state’s employment department says it paid out more than $24 million in fraudulent claims in 2020, the first 10 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oregon overall paid $7.4 billion to 581,000 people in 2020, meaning about 0.3% of the claims were fraudulent.

“The good news is that Oregon has not seen losses on the scale of some other states,” Unemployment Insurance Division Director Lindsi Leahy said.

Details of the fraud included:

  • $11.2 million to 3,335 people in regular unemployment claims.
  • $4.4 million to 385 people from the pandemic unemployment assistance program, which is for the self-employed.
  • $825,000 to 421 people from the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation program.
  • $196,000 to 135 people from the extended benefits program.

The state also said it overpaid 2,198 people $5.9 million and that it has recovered $1 million of that.

Fraud:90-year-old denied unemployment benefits she never applied for

A law passed in the 2021 legislative session allows the employment department for five years to wave overpayments caused by unintentional errors.

While other states have been forthcoming about the amount of fraud perpetrated, Oregon Employment Department acting director David Gerstenfeld until now has repeatedly declined to publicly discuss the amount of fraud that occurred on the state’s unemployment insurance system.

Gerstenfeld cited the department’s desire to not give fraudsters information about how to commit it.

The amount of fraud Oregon employment department cited in the report was low compared with other states.

In Washington, an audit by the State Auditor's Office showed the state lost $646 million to unemployment fraud in 2020, although the employment department disputed the amount reported as too high. In California, a reported $20 billion in fraudulent claims was paid through October 2021, accounting for about 11% of payouts.

Nationwide, $87.3 billion in fraud was estimated since the start of the pandemic to Sept. 30, 2021, according to a Department of Labor report.

Employment:Labor shortages, staffing issues affecting changes across restaurant industry

The Oregon employment department said its section that investigates fraud has increased to nearly 200 from 49 staff members before the pandemic.

“Fraud remains a significant threat to Oregon’s UI system, but we continue dedicating significant resources and efforts to combat it,” Leahy said.

In its report, the department cited factors that exposed it to greater levels of fraud including:

  • The boosts in unemployment benefits from federal programs made successful fraud more lucrative.
  • The extension programs made more weeks of benefits available, which also made it more lucrative.
  • The ability to backdate claims made it easier to collect more weeks at once.
  • The sudden job loss during the pandemic put pressure on the department to pay benefits quickly and frequent changes to programs also added pressure.
  • With the waiting week waived, it prevented a thorough review of claims.

The state said it is investigating more fraud cases from 2020 claims. It also said it won’t report 2021 fraud until later this year, citing ongoing attempts to defraud the state.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@statesmanjournal.com or Twitter.com/bpoehler

Support local journalism by subscribing to the Statesman Journal.

Comments / 3

Ken
3d ago

More complete mismanagement from a completely dysfunctional government run by the worst governor in the country

Reply
4
Related
The Hill

NATO members scramble to support Ukraine amid Russian threat

The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
MILITARY
NBC News

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency due to Covid-19

Adele apologized to fans in a teary video on Thursday announcing that she is postponing her anticipated Las Vegas residency due to Covid. "I'm so sorry," the singer said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. "My show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS News

Texas judge blocks Biden's federal worker vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — A U.S. judge in Texas issued a nationwide injunction on Friday barring the federal government from enforcing President Joe Biden's requirement that federal workers without qualifying medical or religious exemptions be vaccinated for COVID-19. Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed to the District Court for the Southern District of Texas by then-President Donald Trump, ruled that opponents of Mr. Biden's vaccination mandate for federal employees were likely to succeed at trial and blocked the government from enforcing the requirement.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

U.S. charges Texas man for threatening Georgia election officials

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday announced it has charged a Texas man with making violent threats against Georgia election and government officials. The indictment marked the first case brought by a federal task force formed in response to a wave of intimidation that has engulfed election administrators since the 2020 presidential vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Department Of Labor
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Will Chauvin testify at trial of 3 other cops?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As the federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights is set to begin Monday, some wonder whether Derek Chauvin – the officer already convicted of Floyd’s murder – will take the stand. Many legal experts say they don’t anticipate that. If he does testify, he could face some hard questions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

1K+
Followers
384
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy