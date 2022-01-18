ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Tulare's Connie Conway will run to replace Nunes in Congress

By James Ward, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cAXy_0dog9po500

Connie Conway, the popular Tulare County politician who served on the Board of Supervisors and represented parts of the county in the California State Assembly, announced she would run to fill out the term of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare).

Nunes officially resigned from Congress on Jan. 3, following through on his December pledge to step down from the elected office he has held since 2002 to run a social media company owned by former President Donald Trump.

Conway is the first person from Tulare County to enter the race to replace Nunes.

“I felt compelled at the urging of many friends to jump into the race. I love where I live. Congressman Nunes’ district has been my heart and my home for a long time. I would love to be able to finish the term for the congressman with stability, with dignity, and my full focus of attention until the very last day,” Conway told GVWire.

Previously announced candidates to finish out Nunes' term include:

  • Phil Arballo (D-Fresno), who lost to Nunes in 2020, announced that he would run in the special election in December.
  • Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig (R), a former mayor and council member in Clovis.
  • Elizabeth Heng, a Republican tech CEO who lost to Costa in 2018.
  • Eric Garcia (No party preference), a disabled U.S. Marine who previously ran in the 2020 primary.
  • Lourin Hubbard (D), an environmental justice and racial equity activist from Bakersfield.

Conway told GVWire she would just run for the short-term seat and not run for the newly redrawn district, which Rep. Jim Costa (D-Fresno) announced in December he would seek. Several political forecasters predict the district will be a safe Democrat seat.

The first round of the special election will be held on April 5. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in April, a runoff election will be held on June 7, the same day as the statewide primary for the November election.

Conway served on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors from 2000 to 2008. She represented Tulare County in the California State Assembly from 2008 to 2014. In 2010, Conway was elected as the Assembly Republican Leader.

In the 2018 election, Conway dropped out of California’s 16th Senate District seat and made an unsuccessful run for the California Board of Equalization.

Her father, John Conway, also served on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors from 1981 until 1991.

In 2019, Trump appointed Conway as California's state executive director for the USDA Farm Service Agency. The job, according to a USDA press release, was responsible for implementing Trump Administration policies and running the day-to-day activities of the state FSA office. The job was a politically appointed post, so her stay was short-lived after Trump lost his 2020 re-election bid.

Conway followed in the footsteps of Nunes, who was appointed by President George W. Bush to serve as California State Director for the United States Department of Agriculture's Rural Development section. Nunes went on to successfully run for U.S. Congress in 2002.

Candidates to replace Nunes in Congress have until Jan. 20 to file paperwork with the California Secretary of State to appear on the ballot. Nunes' term was scheduled to end in January 2023.

For the special election, registered voters will get ballots by mail, which can be returned by mail, at a voting center, or in a ballot box. Qualified unregistered voters can sign up to vote online up to 15 days before the election or in person up to Election Day. For voting information, go to https://tularecoelections.org/elections/ or call (559) 624-7300.

James Ward covers entertainment, news, sports, and lifestyles for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. Follow him on Twitter. Get alerts and keep up on all things Tulare County for as little as $1 a month. Subscribe today.

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

NATO members scramble to support Ukraine amid Russian threat

The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
MILITARY
NBC News

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency due to Covid-19

Adele apologized to fans in a teary video on Thursday announcing that she is postponing her anticipated Las Vegas residency due to Covid. "I'm so sorry," the singer said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. "My show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS News

Texas judge blocks Biden's federal worker vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — A U.S. judge in Texas issued a nationwide injunction on Friday barring the federal government from enforcing President Joe Biden's requirement that federal workers without qualifying medical or religious exemptions be vaccinated for COVID-19. Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed to the District Court for the Southern District of Texas by then-President Donald Trump, ruled that opponents of Mr. Biden's vaccination mandate for federal employees were likely to succeed at trial and blocked the government from enforcing the requirement.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
County
Tulare County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Tulare County, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

U.S. charges Texas man for threatening Georgia election officials

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday announced it has charged a Texas man with making violent threats against Georgia election and government officials. The indictment marked the first case brought by a federal task force formed in response to a wave of intimidation that has engulfed election administrators since the 2020 presidential vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Connie Conway
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Will Chauvin testify at trial of 3 other cops?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As the federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights is set to begin Monday, some wonder whether Derek Chauvin – the officer already convicted of Floyd’s murder – will take the stand. Many legal experts say they don’t anticipate that. If he does testify, he could face some hard questions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

772
Followers
210
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy