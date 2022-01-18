Save $19 on this desk pad during our January Sale

Desk pads aren’t exactly considered a necessity when it comes to workspace essentials. Like mattress toppers that people argue aren’t necessary to achieve a restful slumber, desk pads are often regarded as superfluous or relegated to an aesthetic choice. But using desk pads does come with a handful of tangible benefits, including preventing damage to your desk, enhancing the look of your workspace, giving you a stable writing surface, limiting fatigue on the arms and wrists, and keeping clutter to a minimum.

There are also desk pads that come with additional features, like the KeySmart TaskPad Wireless Charging Desk Pad. Equal parts sleek and functional, it's a welcome addition to any desk with its scratch-proof material and built-in wireless charger.

Upgrading your workspace doesn’t necessarily have to entail buying new gear. Sometimes, it can be as simple as adding a desk pad. The KeySmart TaskPad is equipped with a 10W output wireless charger, making it capable of refueling your smartphone fast. You no longer need to grab a charging cable and find a power outlet. Simply put your phone atop the pad to get it to start juicing up.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, the TaskPad offers a sleek and simple look, elevating and organizing your workstation in a snap. It’s also water-resistant, stain-resistant, and anti-scratch, and its cushioned material makes it the perfect resting base for your wrist and forearms. It’s micro-textured too, so you can flawlessly track your mouse’s movements .

The KeySmart TaskPad is 35.4 inches tall and 16.5 inches long, and it's compatible with USB type C.

