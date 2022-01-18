Save $19 on this desk pad during our January Sale

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desk pads aren’t exactly considered a necessity when it comes to workspace essentials. Like mattress toppers that people argue aren’t necessary to achieve a restful slumber, desk pads are often regarded as superfluous or relegated to an aesthetic choice. But using desk pads does come with a handful of tangible benefits, including preventing damage to your desk, enhancing the look of your workspace, giving you a stable writing surface, limiting fatigue on the arms and wrists, and keeping clutter to a minimum.

There are also desk pads that come with additional features, like the KeySmart TaskPad Wireless Charging Desk Pad. Equal parts sleek and functional, it’s a welcome addition to any desk with its scratch-proof material and built-in wireless charger. For a limited time, you can grab it on sale for an extra 15 percent off during our January Sale with code JAN15.

Upgrading your workspace doesn’t necessarily have to entail buying new gear. Sometimes, it can be as simple as adding a desk pad. The KeySmart TaskPad is equipped with a 10W output wireless charger, making it capable of refueling your smartphone fast. You no longer need to grab a charging cable and find a power outlet. Simply put your phone atop the pad to get it to start juicing up.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, the TaskPad offers a sleek and simple look, elevating and organizing your workstation in a snap. It’s also water-resistant, stain-resistant, and anti-scratch, and its cushioned material makes it the perfect resting base for your wrist and forearms. It’s micro-textured too, so you can flawlessly track your mouse’s movements .

The KeySmart TaskPad is 35.4 inches tall and 16.5 inches long, and it’s compatible with USB type C. Formerly retailing for $119, you can grab it on sale for only $84.99 with code JAN15 .

Prices subject to change.

Popular Science

Popular Science

