North Adams man pleads out in pursuit, meth possession

A North Adams man, who led authorities on a short-lived police pursuit in the early morning hours of Dec. 2, 2020, entered into a plea bargain on Jan. 10 offered by the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office.

Theron Meade Lickly, 43, was charged with third-degree flee/elude police, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of ammunition by a felon.

On Jan. 10, he pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and possession of ammunition by a felon, both five-year felonies, with the understanding he would not be pursued as a habitual offender and the prosecutor’s office would dismiss the other two charges.

Lickly admitted on Jan. 10 that he fled from an officer with the Hillsdale City Police Department in early December 2020 who attempted to stop his vehicle on Spring Street after he had left an apartment complex on Barr Street.

Lickly said that a passenger forced him to flee the attempted stop and said that he did eventually stop and the passenger — an unidentified male — ran on foot and was never apprehended.

However, Lickly, who was previously convicted of armed robbery in 2001, admitted to being in possession of a weapon during the incident.

“It was a hunting knife I was using for work earlier in the day and I hadn’t had a chance to put it back in my toolbox yet,” Lickly said.

He also admitted to possessing 9mm ammunition in a backpack in his vehicle that he was going to trade to his cousin for marijuana.

Lickly is tentatively scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 14.