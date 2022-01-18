Bellino announces campaign for state senate

State Rep. Joe Bellino has filed to run for the state senate in this year’s August Republican Primary and November’s General Election.

The seat is currently held by Senator Dale Zorn who is term limited and retiring from the Senate this year.

Bellino is a lifelong resident of Monroe County and owned/operated a small business before being elected as a state representative in 2016.

Bellino serves as chairman of the Energy Committee and has also served on the Insurance, Regulatory Reform, Agriculture, and Local Government Committees.

“I believe in the concept of service above self. While I am proud of playing a role in a lot of accomplishments for our great state during the last several years, there is a lot more work to be done,” Bellino said. “Importantly, southeastern Michigan needs a voice that won’t be drowned out and overshadowed when the Governor and others only want to focus on the problems of Detroit.”

Bellino said his focus in the Senate will include jobs and the economy and strengthening our law enforcement community to make sure they receive the resources they need to protect the community and all of our citizens.

“We currently face many federal government regulations that are not supportive of the small business owner. I have been in that position; I know the challenges that come with it. I will not allow Michigan to become a state that taxes its businesses out of existence, because that creates higher unemployment and lower wages. I also believe that we must stand with law enforcement as the first responsibility of government is to keep its citizens safe,” he said.

Bellino said he will continue to fight for the rights of families. He recently welcomed his sixth grandchild into the world and said he understands the complexities of raising and supporting a family. The newly-created 16th State Senate District includes Monroe, Lenawee, and a part of Hillsdale counties.