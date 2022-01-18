ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bellino announces campaign for state senate

By Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnUpU_0dog9aoQ00

State Rep. Joe Bellino has filed to run for the state senate in this year’s August Republican Primary and November’s General Election.

The seat is currently held by Senator Dale Zorn who is term limited and retiring from the Senate this year.

Bellino is a lifelong resident of Monroe County and owned/operated a small business before being elected as a state representative in 2016.

Bellino serves as chairman of the Energy Committee and has also served on the Insurance, Regulatory Reform, Agriculture, and Local Government Committees.

“I believe in the concept of service above self. While I am proud of playing a role in a lot of accomplishments for our great state during the last several years, there is a lot more work to be done,” Bellino said. “Importantly, southeastern Michigan needs a voice that won’t be drowned out and overshadowed when the Governor and others only want to focus on the problems of Detroit.”

Bellino said his focus in the Senate will include jobs and the economy and strengthening our law enforcement community to make sure they receive the resources they need to protect the community and all of our citizens.

“We currently face many federal government regulations that are not supportive of the small business owner. I have been in that position; I know the challenges that come with it. I will not allow Michigan to become a state that taxes its businesses out of existence, because that creates higher unemployment and lower wages. I also believe that we must stand with law enforcement as the first responsibility of government is to keep its citizens safe,” he said.

Bellino said he will continue to fight for the rights of families. He recently welcomed his sixth grandchild into the world and said he understands the complexities of raising and supporting a family. The newly-created 16th State Senate District includes Monroe, Lenawee, and a part of Hillsdale counties.

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Senator Bill Ingebrigtsen announces retirement

(Alexandria, MN) -- State Senator Bill Ingebrigtsen of Alexandria announced today that he will not seek re-election in 2022. Ingebrigtsen, in his fifth term, was first elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2006. He served as the Chair of the Senate’s Environment and Natural Resource Finance Committee since 2016. He also served for 34 years in the Douglas County Minnesota Sheriff’s Department. Ingebrigtsen says in retirement he "will continue to advocate for the people of Alexandria, Greater Minnesota, for law enforcement officers, outdoor enthusiasts, and sportsmen."
ALEXANDRIA, MN
TribTown.com

House District 62 candidates make campaign announcements

Two candidates running to become Indiana House District 62’s representative, one Republican and one Democrat, made campaign announcements Tuesday to mark the start of the election season. Jackson County Councilman Dave Hall announced his intent to run for state representative in October. On Tuesday, he made that decision official...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
doorcountydailynews.com

Senator Johnson announces third term

After months of speculation, U.S Senator Ron Johnson announced Sunday his intentions to run for a third term. The Wisconsin Republican explained his reasoning in an opinion published by the Wall Street Journal. He says that as much as he would like to retire, he believes America is in too much peril for him to do so.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Zorn
Arizona Mirror

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ksro.com

State Senator McGuire Named Senate Majority Leader

North Bay State Senator Mike McGuire is California’s new Senate Majority Leader in Sacramento. McGuire is replacing Bob Hertzberg, who will be termed out of the legislature at the end of his current term. Senator McGuire says he is grateful for the opportunity to serve in his new role. He added that his top priority will always be the North Coast constituents that he was elected to represent. McGuire’s Second Senate District covers Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino, Trinity, Marin, and Sonoma counties.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HuffingtonPost

Senate Candidate Smokes Marijuana In Campaign Ad

Gary Chambers, a Louisiana Democrat vying to oust Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) from office, released a new campaign ad on Tuesday that features him smoking marijuana. The ad, titled “37 Seconds,” features Chambers lighting up a blunt as he addresses the racial disparities of marijuana-related arrests and the costs affiliated with enforcing marijuana laws.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Economy#Republican#The Energy Committee
Metro News

Mike Stuart, former federal prosecutor, announces run for state Senate

Former federal prosecutor Mike Stuart announced he plans to run for state Senate. Stuart, who is also a former West Virginia Republican Party chairman, announced he will run in the newly-redistricted 7th Senate District. That district, currently represented by longtime Senator Ron Stollings, consists of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sullivan launches campaign for secretary of state

BOSTON — Promising to make public records accessible and expand voting rights, attorney and life sciences executive Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston branch of the NAACP, launched her campaign for secretary of state Tuesday morning. A University of Virginia alumna who earned graduate degrees in law and business...
BOSTON, MA
doniphanherald.com

Senator Flood announces candidacy for Congress

LINCOLN - Nebraska Senator Mike Flood of Norfolk made an announcement Sunday that he is running for Nebraska’s First Congressional District seat currently held by Representative Jeff Fortenberry. Speaking at the Nebraska Capitol Rotunda, Flood said our nation stands at a crossroads. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy...
LINCOLN, NE
lowellsfirstlook.com

Press Release: Thomas Albert Announces Candidacy for State Senate

We received the following press release from State Representative Thomas Albert. [Jan. 14, 2022]: State Representative Thomas Albert (R-Lowell) announced today that he will be running for the new 18th State Senate District, which covers all of Barry County and portions of Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun counties. “It...
LOWELL, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Senate
WIFR

State Rep. Andrew Chesney announces candidacy for 45th State Senate seat

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - State Representative Andrew Chesney launched his candidacy for the Illinois State Senate District 45 on Friday after current Senator Brian Stewart announced he will not seek re-election. Chesney is a third term Republican State Representative who was sworn into office on December 5th, 2018, following his election as State Representative of the 89th district in November 2018.
FREEPORT, IL
WCAX

Chittenden County state senator announces run for Congress

Rep. Peter Welch calls on White House to investigate nursing agencies. Rep. Peter Welch calls on White House to investigate nursing agencies. Several organizations have partnered to welcome and resettle up to 100 Afghans in southern Vermont. SkyWest pulls flights from Plattsburgh International Airport. Updated: 4 hours ago. In a...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WISN

Sen. Ron Johnson officially announces reelection campaign

OSHKOSH, Wis. — U.S. Senator Ron Johnson officially announced Sunday morning he will run for re-election and seek a third term in the U.S. Senate, despite at one time promising only to serve two terms. WISN 12 first reported the news Friday that Johnson would run again. "I decided...
OSHKOSH, WI
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

415
Followers
181
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy