Environment

KQ2 Forecast: Warmest day of the week

By Julianna Cullen
kq2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrosty conditions out the door today. Be careful for slick spots on bridges and overpasses due to frost. Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs making a run for the...

www.kq2.com

Bitter cold temperatures out the door again this morning with wind chills around 1 to 10 below zero. Temperatures today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 20s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend with highs in the upper...
ENVIRONMENT

ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Wind Chills Near Zero As Bitter Blast Continues This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a frigid start to Friday, with a bitter blast of cold forcing wind chills near zero. Arctic air and a quiet pattern will remain over our area through the weekend. On Saturday morning, dangerous wind chills will dip to either side of zero. In the Poconos, that feels-like temperature will drop to -15. Make sure to cover all exposed skin to avoid frostbite if you are headed outside for any early morning activities. Highs on Saturday will run 10 to 15 degrees below average in the mid-20s and low 30s under sunny skies. On Sunday, we see a slight bump in temperatures to the mid-30s with increasing clouds. The next chance for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday. CBS3’s Kate Bilo and Tammie Souza contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

ENVIRONMENT

ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Scattered Showers, Keep Umbrella Handy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a wet start to the weekend with heavy downpours overnight and early Friday morning. More than two inches of rain have fallen so far across parts of South Florida and there is some lingering ponding and flooding in spots. Although we are enjoying a break from the rain now, another round of storms will move in later. Keep your umbrella close and stay weather alert. The atmosphere remains moist and unstable ahead of a cold front moving across north Florida. The Storm Prediction Center says there is a marginal risk of severe weather on Friday. This means there...
MIAMI, FL
KOMU

Forecast: Another cold blast expected next week

After a very cold couple of days temperatures are going to be warmer for the weekend. Increasing cloud cover and southerly winds will help keep temperatures warmer overnight. The low should be around 15° in the middle of the night with temperatures warming slightly by sunrise. Highs are expected...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Day In Effect For This Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frigid would be the best word to sum up our Friday. Your First Alert Weather Team issued an Alert Day for the dangerous cold we’ll be dealing with all day. Arctic air settled in early Friday morning as wind chills hovered in the single digits during rush hour. Temperatures were in the mid to upper teens, but it felt like 1-8° throughout much of Maryland. BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport bottomed out with a bone-chilling wind chill of 4°. That’s why bundling up is especially important Friday because it will be miserably cold outside. We’ll top out in the upper 20s, but the brisk north...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Lows In The Upper Teens, Possible Snow Showers Over The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Increasing clouds, breezy and cold tonight. Lows will be in the upper teens with a chance for light snow and flurries after midnight. Light accumulations will be possible. Mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Snow showers are likely Saturday evening through the early morning hours of Sunday. Lows in the mid-teens. One to three inches of snowfall is in the forecast, with isolated higher totals possible. Travel impacts due to slippery roads will be possible on Saturday night. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Partly cloudy for Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 20s. Scattered snow showers possible Sunday night into Monday. Turning colder starting Tuesday with highs in the upper teens and low 20s into Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight light snow showers. Turning breezy, southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Low 17°. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light snow in the morning. Breezy west wind gusting to 30 mph. High 27°. SUNDAY: A chance for morning snow, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 22. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL

