The city of Sunnyvale has added a new task to its to-do list: Get rid of hundreds of noisy, messy crows, and officials will apparently use lasers to do it. Sunnyvale residents have been filing hundreds of complaints about huge swarms of the birds in the downtown area that leave behind a disgusting mess. In fact, it’s the second-leading complaint received by the city of Sunnyvale. “I live downtown and my complex abuts the Caltrain tracks and so that’s a noise issue, but often the crows that are immediately outside of the apartment are a larger noise nuisance,” Vice Mayor Alysa Cisneros told the Mercury News.

SUNNYVALE, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO