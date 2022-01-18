ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nostalgia in California, a ‘Licorice Pizza’ Review

By The Collegiate Staff
thecollegiatelive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film “Licorice Pizza” is one of the best movies of 2021. Set during the gas crisis of 1973, the film tells the story of a young woman, Alana Kane, as she tries to find purpose in San Fernando Valley, California....

thecollegiatelive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Quietus

Stumblin' In: Licorice Pizza And Paul Thomas Anderson's Young Loves

Paul Thomas Anderson's new film centres on two young, chaotic people falling in love – in keeping with the filmmaker's longstanding preoccupation with the messy quagmire of relationships, finds Sam Moore. Alana Kane is lost. She’s a 25-year-old woman halfway between adolescence and adulthood. She has a real job...
MOVIES
Eye On Annapolis

The Nostalgia Of The 1950s Diner Scene

If you are into photo restoration or classic American imagery, you’ve definitely seen old photos of teenagers drinking milkshakes at a diner. It might seem a little old-fashioned, but it’s a visual that a lot of us are familiar with or even relate to. What’s So Nostalgic About...
RESTAURANTS
Gonzaga Bulletin

'Licorice Pizza' review: The timeless masterpiece of realness

Paul Thomas Anderson’s "Licorice Pizza" is both a love letter and love story. On its own, the film is the coming-of-age tale of two in-between souls, each searching for resolve with and in each other. It is an open, honest pump of the heart — in the lives of main characters Alana and Gary, but equally in Anderson’s larger filmography and in Hollywood’s recent wave of 1970’s romanticization (think Tarantino’s "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", and even Todd Phillip’s "Joker").
MOVIES
NME

‘Licorice Pizza’ soundtrack: a guide to the 1973 music time capsule

As ever with Paul Thomas Anderson’s movies, the soundtrack to ‘Licorice Pizza’, the new movie starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman set in the San Fernando Valley of 1973, is a real mood – but we bet you don’t know all the artists. So allow NME to be your guide.
MUSIC
Collider

‘Licorice Pizza’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Latest PTA Film

Paul Thomas Anderson was born and raised in San Fernando Valley, which means that the director is fond of depicting the lifestyle and ambiance of his hometown in his films. First, it was Boogie Nights, next Inherent Vice, and now with Licorice Pizza. The latest title has received major critic buzz since screenings began in late November, and the National Board of Review (NBR) named it the Best Film of 2021. If these insights aren’t enough to keep you guessing, the characters and cast portraying them might bump up the hype for Licorice Pizza. From first-time actors to household names within Hollywood, this handy guide will explain who plays who and where you have you seen these familiar faces before.
MOVIES
University of Denver Clarion

“Licorice Pizza” falls short with problematic plotline

Paul Thomas Anderson’s film “Licorice Pizza” relays a vivid dream of 70s’ California in dazzling fashion. With over-the-top performances, beautiful camerawork and well-done production design, its glamorous aesthetics almost covers up for the lackluster development of a story that the film is inherently about. “Licorice Pizza”...
MOVIES
ryerecord.com

“Licorice Pizza” is No Ordinary Love Story

The first time we see 15-year-old Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman, clearly the son of Philip Seymour Hoffman), he’s in the high school men’s room, earnestly combing his hair and assessing his pudgy, acne-pocked face in the mirror. He should be insecure, but he isn’t. Instead, he exudes the confidence of an older man who knows now what he wishes he knew then. The first time we see the 25-year-old Alana Kane (Alana Haim, a rock star in her first film role), we see her through Gary’s eyes. She’s assisting a photographer with yearbook photos; when Gary spots her striding furiously down the hallway, he stops and tells her that they’re going to mean something to one another. She shouldn’t believe him, but she does.
ENTERTAINMENT
thesuffolkjournal.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ is a sweet treat

From the moment “Licorice Pizza” opens, you know you are in for a pop culture treat. Paul Thomas Anderson’s newest flick immerses viewers in a saturated 1973 Californian summer through a nostalgic coming-of-age story. The film’s two main characters, 25-year-old Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and 15-year-old child...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thefocus.news

Where to watch Licorice Pizza: Is the movie streaming?

Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest coming-of-age film to hit the big screens is entitled Licorice Pizza. Starring Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman and the one and only Bradley Cooper, fans can’t wait to delve into the story. First, they want to discover where they can watch Licorice Pizza and whether the movie is accessible on streaming platforms.
MOVIES
BC Heights

‘Licorice Pizza’ Melds Romance and Filmmaking Excellence

Paul Thomas Anderson is a modern cinephile’s golden child, an auteur whose body of work has inspired millions over more than 25 years. Much of his recent work—including There Will Be Blood and Inherent Vice—delves into complex themes and uses the stories’ historical settings to offer commentary on the mood and environment of people at the time.
MOVIES
thecollegiatelive.com

Someone has taken their love of horror movies too far… Again: A review of “Scream”

Greetings Nightlighters, it is I “the horrifically-hyperactive-horror movie reviewing hound” Jamie Miller here with yet another issue of Nightlight. Now I’ve got a question for you, what’s your favorite scary movie? “I always wanted to say that, and yes I did the Ghostface voice as I wrote that.” Well, as you can tell one of my personal favorites is any one of the “Scream” films, not counting the third one which was a bit average. So upon learning that a fifth film was being released I was beyond ecstatic and for once I was not disappointed.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Variety, MGM Studios & United Artists Releasing Host Exclusive Panels for ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Respect,’ ‘Cyrano,’ ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Licorice Pizza’

Variety, in partnership with MGM Studios and United Artists Releasing, is hosting an exclusive digital experience featuring Variety Streaming Room panel videos with the stars and creators behind the critically acclaimed films “No Time to Die”, “House of Gucci,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Respect” and “Cyrano.” New exclusive content will be released weekly on the microsite throughout the month of January.
MOVIES
Pitt News

Review | ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is nostalgia at its best

Andrew Garfield had been lying to us. Every time the actor was asked if he would appear in the new Spider-Man film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” returning as his own version of Peter Parker from the “Amazing Spider-Man” movies opposite Tom Holland’s, he vehemently denied it.
MOVIES
Michigan Daily

Messiness in PTA movies, and why it works in ‘Licorice Pizza’

If you’ve seen the trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s (“Inherent Vice”) latest film “Licorice Pizza,” you probably remember a brief snippet: two people laying nearly shoulder-to-shoulder on a waterbed, faces turned towards each other, silhouetted hands almost touching. It’s a cute, sappy little thing.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ Re-Examined

A good movie, said legendary Howard Hawks, is one that has “three great scenes and no bad ones.” Hollywood Elsewhere’s Jeffrey Wells has been consistently using this protocol to identify legitimate Oscar contenders. I’ve decided to use Hawks’ measuring stick for Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza.” Why...
MOVIES

