Nostalgia in California, a ‘Licorice Pizza’ Review

The first time we see 15-year-old Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman, clearly the son of Philip Seymour Hoffman), he’s in the high school men’s room, earnestly combing his hair and assessing his pudgy, acne-pocked face in the mirror. He should be insecure, but he isn’t. Instead, he exudes the confidence of an older man who knows now what he wishes he knew then. The first time we see the 25-year-old Alana Kane (Alana Haim, a rock star in her first film role), we see her through Gary’s eyes. She’s assisting a photographer with yearbook photos; when Gary spots her striding furiously down the hallway, he stops and tells her that they’re going to mean something to one another. She shouldn’t believe him, but she does.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO