Embrace the Chaos with the First Trailer for Marvel Studios’ ‘Moon Knight’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s starting to sink in that Oscar Isaac is a part of the MCU because the first official trailer for Moon Knight is here! Of course, this trailer leaves plenty to the imagination for those who aren’t entirely familiar with the character. Still, it’s a perfect pull to get fans of...

The Hollywood Reporter

French Actor and ‘Moon Knight’ Star Gaspard Ulliel, 37, Dies Following Ski Accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for movies including Hannibal Rising and soon to be seen in the upcoming Marvel miniseries Moon Knight, has died following a skiing accident. He was 37. AFP confirmed the news following reports that Ulliel had been hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury during a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region of France. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble where he died Wednesday, according to his agent and family. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel. Our thoughts are with his...
New ‘Star Trek’ Release Dates for 2022

Trek fans have much to look forward to in 2022! We’ve just gotten release dates and renewal information for Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Which Trek are you most looking forward to? Get out your calendars, jot down these dates, and tune in to Paramount+!
The Independent

Buffy star Charisma Carpenter calls out ‘tyrannical narcissist’ Joss Whedon for ‘shameful’ interview

Charisma Carpenter has criticised Joss Whedon for the manner in which he has denied allegations made against him.Since 2020, Avengers director and Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Whedon has been accused of toxic on-set behaviour by Carpenter and Justice League stars Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot.Carpenter, who played Cordelia in Buffy before moving to its spin-off series Angel, came forward with her own story of “disturbing incidents”, in response to Fisher’s account, in February 2021.The actor detailed several alleged instances in which Whedon “abused his power” with her throughout her time on both shows, and accused him of “creating...
Deadline

Apple TV+ Lands Godzilla & Titans Series Based On Legendary’s Monsterverse

In a massive deal that expands on Legendary’s Monsterverse, Apple TV+ has ordered a new live-action series featuring Godzilla and the Titans. Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch. The series will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black — who will also serve as showrunner — and Matt Fraction, alongside Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
The Hollywood Reporter

Glen Powell, Chris Morgan Team for Sci-Fi Action-Thriller ‘Deputy X’ at Universal (Exclusive)

Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with Fast & Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan for Deputy X, a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures. Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor. Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions. Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include Transcendence starring Johnny Depp and Alien: Covenant, will...
The Hollywood Reporter

Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson Teaming for Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho has found his next film. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie for Warner Bros., with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories...
fangirlish.com

STARZ Releases A New Shocking ‘Outlander’ Season 6 Trailer

Outlander season 6 is closer than we think! STARZ released the full trailer for season 6 and OMG!!!! It’s shocking and we can’t wait because the revolution is starting and that means Jamie will have to play both sides. Time to take a look!. As we discussed, the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Runs Nearly 3 Hours With Credits

Buckle up. Matt Reeves’ new The Batman movie runs two hours and 55 minutes. The hefty running time includes about eight minutes of credits, insiders at Warner Bros. confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. As such, it’s the longest running time of any solo Batman pic and one of the longest for a theatrical superhero movie, behind rival Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which ran three hours and one minute on its way to becoming the No. 2 top-grossing film of all time at the global box office, not adjusted for inflation. Overall, the record holder for longest superhero pic is Zack Snyder’s Justice...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
Deadline

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ To Come In As Longest-Ever Pic On Caped Crusader At Nearly Three-Hour Runtime

Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, will be the longest Dark Knight pic in history at a runtime of two hours and 55 minutes, Deadline has confirmed. The news first surfaced as the film received its PG-13 rating from the MPAA. Set for release in the U.S. on March 4, The Batman is also one of the longest superhero films in history, boasting eight minutes’ worth of credits alone. It follows Avengers: Endgame, which came in at three hours and one minute, as the longest to hit theaters. And while Zack Snyder’s Justice League went straight to HBO...
Variety

Andrew Garfield Wants More ‘Spider-Man’ Films With Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland: ‘That Dynamic Is So Juicy’

Uniting Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as three generations of Spider-Man has paid off in spades for Sony, with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” grossing $702 million and counting at the domestic box office to become the studio’s biggest film in history and the fourth highest-grossing U.S. release of all time. Garfield recently said on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that he’s more than eager to “continue working” with co-stars Holland and Maguire. Surely there’s money to be made should Sony reunite the three on screen again, and Garfield is keeping the door open should the right idea make...
Deadline

‘Freelance’: Alice Eve & Marton Csokas Join John Cena Action-Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness) and Marton Csokas (The Last Duel) are joining John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba in director Pierre Morel’s (Taken) action-comedy Freelance. As we revealed this week, the film is now underway in Colombia. The movie follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as...
The Independent

Bruce Campbell shares hilarious scam message from fake Sam Raimi looking for Spider-Man 4 funding

Bruce Campbell has shared a hilarious scam message, purporting to be from Sam Raimi, soliciting funds to film a fourth Spider-Man movie.The actor, who starred in Raimi’s Evil Dead franchise, posted a screenshot of the message, which asks for $1,500 in “iTunes gift card codes” to supposedly finance the film, on Twitter.Raimi directed three Spider-Man films between 2002 and 2007, which starred Tobey Maguire as the wisecracking webslinger. He is also currently directing the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.In the message shared by Campbell, the Raimi impersonator wrote: “Hi there it’s...
Deadline

‘True Love’: ‘Ozark’ And ‘The Outsider’ Actor Marc Menchaca Joins Gareth Edwards’ Film For New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Menchaca (Ozark, The Outsider) is the latest addition to the cast of Gareth Edwards’ New Regency film, True Love, which has entered production in Thailand. He’ll star alongside previously announced cast members including John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson. (The latter recently took over the part that was originally to have been played by Danny McBride, as we told you first.) The latest film written and directed by Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Godzilla) is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future. Specifics as to its plot are currently...
fangirlish.com

The Trailer for ‘The Sky Is Everywhere’ is Here!

The trailer for The Sky is Everywhere, the upcoming film adaptation to the novel by Jandy Nelson, has just premiered, and we’re ready to be swept away by the magic, we truly are. Even if this magic comes with pain. Because magic, well …true magic is worth more than a little discomfort.
Deadline

Universal Sets Blumhouse-Atomic Monster Allison Williams Movie ‘M3GAN’ For MLK Weekend 2023

Universal, Blumhouse,  Atomic Monster and Divide/Conquer AI thriller M3GAN, starring Allison Williams, will hit theaters on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Uni already had the date reserved with Warner Bros also having an untitled movie and Sony with J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter already on that weekend. Directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) with a script by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by James Wan, the pic follows Williams who plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop, M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences. Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians) also stars. Jason Blum and Wan produced the movie. Michael Clear and Judson Scott are EPs for Wan’s Atomic Monster. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek is an EP. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are EPs for Divide/Conquer. Mark Katchur and Williams are also EPs.
