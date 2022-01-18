Embrace the Chaos with the First Trailer for Marvel Studios’ ‘Moon Knight’

Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, will be the longest Dark Knight pic in history at a runtime of two hours and 55 minutes, Deadline has confirmed. The news first surfaced as the film received its PG-13 rating from the MPAA. Set for release in the U.S. on March 4, The Batman is also one of the longest superhero films in history, boasting eight minutes’ worth of credits alone. It follows Avengers: Endgame, which came in at three hours and one minute, as the longest to hit theaters. And while Zack Snyder’s Justice League went straight to HBO...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO