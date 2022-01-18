Two Critically Endangered Juvenile Hammerheads Died at Frost Science Museum

The Darwin-Dohrn museum marks 150 years of research on marine biology in the city’s Stazione Zoologica. You have full access to this article via your institution. Tourists in Naples can add a new scientific destination to their itinerary. The Darwin-Dohrn Museum, that focusses on marine life and the history of its study, opened in December in the Villa Comunale, on the city’s waterfront. It is part of Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn, one of Europe’s most important research centres on marine biology, and home to a historic aquarium. The museum is housed in the Casina del Boschetto, an abandoned architectural gem from the 1940s, restored for the purpose. “The Casina was vandalised and crumbling when we started the restoration work” says Roberto Danovaro, president of the Stazione Zoologica. “Now the museum stands as a further testimony to Anton Dohrn’s vision”.

