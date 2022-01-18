ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Two Critically Endangered Juvenile Hammerheads Died at Frost Science Museum

By Joshua Ceballos
Miami New Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of a deadly shark season, you likely picture blood in the water, severed limbs, and the ominous two-note tuba from Jaws. But a three-month span at the Frost Science Museum last year saw three shark deaths, the first shark mortalities recorded at the museum since opening in...

www.miaminewtimes.com

