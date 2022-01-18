All lanes open on I-890 in Colonie after crash
COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – All lanes are open on I-890 westbound at Exit 9 near NY 7; NY 146; Curry Road in Colonie. The lanes were closed because of a crash.Police: Watervliet man arrested after allegedly shooting Colonie business
It is unknown how long the lanes will be closed. If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to News@news10.com.
For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 2