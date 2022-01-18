All lanes open on I-890 in Colonie after crash

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – All lanes are open on I-890 westbound at Exit 9 near NY 7; NY 146; Curry Road in Colonie. The lanes were closed because of a crash.

It is unknown how long the lanes will be closed. If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to News@news10.com.

For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.