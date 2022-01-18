ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All lanes open on I-890 in Colonie after crash

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – All lanes are open on I-890 westbound at Exit 9 near NY 7; NY 146; Curry Road in Colonie. The lanes were closed because of a crash.

Police: Watervliet man arrested after allegedly shooting Colonie business

It is unknown how long the lanes will be closed. If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to News@news10.com.

For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

