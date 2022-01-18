The Best New January Makeup Launches to Kick Off Your Year

Arguably, one of the most neglected beauty purchases is the makeup bag or cosmetic case that your favorite liquid eyeliners, lipsticks, eyeshadows, and foundation brushes go into. Makeup bags, organizers, and cases are a vital part of keeping your beauty products organized and ready to grab for last-minute trips or on-the-go makeup sessions. Whether you’re a full-on Marie Kondo type of organizer or carry lipsticks loose in your purse (guilty), consider investing in a durable and stylish makeup bag that will get you excited to dive in to create a new look. The right makeup bag not only saves time when you just need your trusty eyebrow pencil, but also helps take stock of all your products so you can rediscover old favorites.

MAKEUP ・ 2 DAYS AGO