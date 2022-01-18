Queen Anne revival house in Monroe one of state's most endangered historic places

A historic Queen Anne Revival property near downtown Monroe in the city's old residential area is in danger of being condemned.

Located on the south side of downtown Monroe, the two-story High Victorian Bright-Lamkin-Easterling House has been named one of the most endangered historic places by the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation.

The structure of the Bright-Lamkin-Easterling House has been a victim of demolition of neglect, according to the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation. The organization said steps must be taken soon to protect the residence and its old-world craftsmanship before it's completely lost.

The ornate exterior of the property is reminiscent of designs found in many architectural plan books of the 17th and 18th Century, with detailed corbels and railings, patterned shingles and cast iron roof finals.

The interior of the property is just as impressive as the exterior, with parquet wood floors, large pocket doors, substantial millwork, stained glass windows and painted mantels with glazed tile surrounds. The house has been little altered since its construction in 1890.

The house was built for William A. Bright, president of the Houston, Central Arkansas and Northern Railroad Company. The company built the rail lines between the rural communities of Columbia and Bastrop in Caldwell and Morehouse parishes, respectively, in 1889, and the line was sold to Missouri Pacific Railroad in 1891.

The property was purchased in 1898 by Ebb Tyler Lamkin, a prominent Monroe attorney, and remained in the Lamkin family for the next 81 years. In 1979, another Monroe attorney, Bucky Hargiss, purchased the property as a residence and set up his law offices on the ground floor.

The High Victorian home has remained vacant since the late 1990s, with little upkeep. The property has been owned by the Estate of William A. Hargiss since June 24, 2002, according to records published by the Ouachita Parish Tax Accessor's Office.

The house was posted to the National Register of Historic Places on May 15, 1986, and was added to the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation's Most Endangered Places List in 2018.

The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation has maintained the Louisiana's Most Endangered Places List since 1999 and advocate to save threatened historic sites throughout the state.

Sites can be nominated for submission to the list. Sites are selected based on their historic integrity and the likelihood to bring about a positive resolution to their property or to those of similar sites, according to the organization's website .

Brian Davis, executive director of the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation, said buildings over 50 years old and significantly threatened by direct demolition, demolition by neglect or other threats are considered for addition after a building is nominated.

