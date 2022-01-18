AZ Briefing: Union Pacific pushes back on plans for a Mesa development; Dozens of bills to alter voting proposed; Vietnamese restaurant
Mesa leaders will revisit plans for an industrial development after Union Pacific Railroad said it could hinder plans for a new train line .
Republican state senators and representatives in Arizona — including election conspiracy theorists and newly sworn-in members — have introduced more than two dozen bills that aim to make significant changes in the state's voting system.
Family run Phở Thành restaurant in Phoenix offers a menu of traditional Vietnamese foods like bánh mì, phở and rice noodles. Here's what to order .
Today, you can expect chances of showers, with a high near 68 degrees. Mostly clear at night, with a low near 46 degrees. Get the full forecast here .
Today in history
- On this date in 1854, the General Jessup river steamer was the first to reach the Black Canyon on the Colorado River.
- In 1862, Confederacy President Jefferson Davis signed the Enabling Act, making Arizona a Confederate Territory.
- In 1927, the Tucson Daily Star announced that Senor Juan Evaristo Anchondo had developed a self-lighting cigarette which was ignited by briskly rubbing the tip over a striking surface on the package.
- In 1952, the Great Seal of the Navajo Tribe was adopted by the Tribal Council. The winning entry was submitted by John Claw, Jr.
- In 1993, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was observed in all 50 states for the first time.
