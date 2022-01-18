AZ Briefing: Union Pacific pushes back on plans for a Mesa development; Dozens of bills to alter voting proposed; Vietnamese restaurant

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Mesa leaders will revisit plans for an industrial development after Union Pacific Railroad said it could hinder plans for a new train line .

Republican state senators and representatives in Arizona — including election conspiracy theorists and newly sworn-in members — have introduced more than two dozen bills that aim to make significant changes in the state's voting system.

Family run Phở Thành restaurant in Phoenix offers a menu of traditional Vietnamese foods like bánh mì, phở and rice noodles. Here's what to order .

Today, you can expect chances of showers, with a high near 68 degrees. Mostly clear at night, with a low near 46 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

Today in history

On this date in 1854, the General Jessup river steamer was the first to reach the Black Canyon on the Colorado River.

In 1862, Confederacy President Jefferson Davis signed the Enabling Act, making Arizona a Confederate Territory.

In 1927, the Tucson Daily Star announced that Senor Juan Evaristo Anchondo had developed a self-lighting cigarette which was ignited by briskly rubbing the tip over a striking surface on the package.

In 1952, the Great Seal of the Navajo Tribe was adopted by the Tribal Council. The winning entry was submitted by John Claw, Jr.

In 1993, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was observed in all 50 states for the first time.

