Scary incident involving Budda Baker only made things worse for Cardinals' defense in loss

By Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Things already were going bad enough for the Cardinals’ defense on Monday night, but then came a running play by the Rams on second and 2 from the Arizona 16-yard line.

Cam Akers, in his second game back since tearing his Achilles tendon before the start of the season, came charging hard to his left. Safety Budda Baker, the Cardinals’ heat-seeking missile, came flying in from the side. Both players lowered their heads, but there was a hard collision with their helmets.

Akers jumped up and was fine. He even made a taunting gesture after the play, which didn’t get flagged. Baker, though, fell limp to the ground and didn’t move.

Arizona’s first foray into the postseason was pretty much already decided with the Rams holding a 28-8 lead when the scary situation developed near the end of the third quarter. But when the entire training staff quickly ran onto the field, followed by the Cardinals’ entire team, it cast an even darker mood on this lost NFC Wild Card game at SoFi Stadium.

After a lengthy delay, Baker was put on a stretcher and rolled to the team’s locker room. He suffered a concussion, but he did have movement and feeling in all his extremities. He waited for an ambulance and a team of emergency medical technicians to arrive for further evaluation and was taken to the hospital for more of the same.

He was alert and communicative.

If only the Cardinals’ defense had been. They allowed far too many big plays in getting blown out by the Rams 34-11 and losing for the fifth time in their last six games overall. It’s not as if the offense was much better. It wasn’t.

But the Cardinals had to be expecting a better effort out of coordinator Vance Joseph’s unit than this. They were supposed to get an extra boost with the activation of veteran defensive end J.J. Watt from injured reserve and the return of a couple key cornerbacks, Marco Wilson and Kevin Peterson.

Watt finished with three tackles, including one for a loss, but he couldn’t deliver much else in his remarkable comeback following surgery on Nov. 3 to repair a completely shredded left shoulder. Wilson. meanwhile, got burned by Rams receivers on multiple occasions.

He got beat by Odell Beckham Jr. on a short fade route for a touchdown that gave the Rams a 7-0 lead. Later, Beckham beat him again on a 31-yard play that helped set up a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Matthew Stafford for a 14-0 lead. Van Jefferson added a 41-yard catch and run against Wilson that led to a field goal.

But the blame game is on the entire defense, really. It didn’t show up — just like the offense.

“It was just embarrassing. We put up an embarrassing performance,” Watt said. “There’s no other way to put it.”

As for Baker, the fact that he was moving, alert and talking was the biggest thing that went right for the Cardinals’ defense during this disaster of a loss.

“It seems to be positive news that I’ve gotten so far,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said, adding when asked if Baker would stay in Los Angeles overnight for observation, “I’m not sure yet.”

Arizona surrendered five plays of 20 yards or longer to five different pass catchers on Monday. That was a killer, even if Stafford only threw for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“It’s tough against a really good team, there’s no doubt,” Kingsbury said. “I thought Stafford once against was efficient, didn’t make any mistakes, and (coach) Sean (McVay) did a great job mixing up the play calling. When you get behind and we were kind of playing on our heels at times offensively and defensively, it just makes it tough to right the ship.”

The ship sank on defense before it ever left the harbor.

“I felt like guys were ready to play in playoff game. I know I was ready to come out here and play,” said outside linebacker Markus Golden, who had the only sack of the night on Stafford. “It goes back to it, man, it’s football.

“Today, them boys came out here and won. The Rams won. The L.A. Rams came out here and they got us, they beat us. You’ve got to give them boys credit over there. They put their plan together during the week and they came out and went at us and they got us, they won this game fair and square.”

The Cardinals said they felt prepared and ready to go all week, from practice to pregame warmups. They just failed to execute on numerous fronts when it really mattered. But it continued a troubling trend for this team. After a 7-0 start, this was the worst way to end the season they could have expected and yet the way they kept playing down the stretch was a telling sign.

When the Cardinals look back at things, they’ll have a lot to ponder and even more questions to ask.

Watt may have summed it all up the best, however.

“It was a massive failure,” he said. “From what we were capable of doing and from what we showed we can do to today, there’s no other way to describe it than as a failure. Part of sports is that you get to enjoy the highs, but then you also have to live with the lows.

“You hope to have less lows than highs, obviously, but if you’re going to ride high and if you’re going to enjoy the good times and if you’re going to be confident and excited during the good times, you’ve also got to understand that when the s—t goes bad you take that, too.

“… We didn’t do what we were supposed to do. We started the season great, but we finished the season terrible.”

Have an opinion on the Arizona Cardinals? Reach McManaman at bob.mcmanaman@arizonarepublic.com and follow him on Twitter @azbobbymac . Listen to him live on Fox Sports 910-AM every Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 on Calling All Sports with Roc and Manuch.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scary incident involving Budda Baker only made things worse for Cardinals' defense in loss

CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

