Nodle Enters Partnership with Digital Collectible and NFT-Focused Trading Ecosystem, TheXchange, to Enable Secure In-person Networkless Transactions and Proximity Trading
Nodle is entering into a strategic partnership with TheXchange, the global marketplace for buying and trading VirtualStaX. TheXchange aims to revolutionize the global fan economy through blockchain technology. The collaboration marks the beginning of a new alliance that will scale Nodle’s blockchain IoT network while creating an opportunity for VirtualStaX App...aithority.com
Comments / 0