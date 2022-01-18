ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nodle Enters Partnership with Digital Collectible and NFT-Focused Trading Ecosystem, TheXchange, to Enable Secure In-person Networkless Transactions and Proximity Trading

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Nodle is entering into a strategic partnership with TheXchange, the global marketplace for buying and trading VirtualStaX. TheXchange aims to revolutionize the global fan economy through blockchain technology. The collaboration marks the beginning of a new alliance that will scale Nodle’s blockchain IoT network while creating an opportunity for VirtualStaX App...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

aithority.com

HashEx Launches New AnalytEx Project Powered By $1 Million Seed Round

Smart contract audit firm HashEx has recently completed a seed investment round, funneling the funds into developing a new product called AnalytEx. It is an advanced analytics ecosystem that will focus on providing clients with data and insights on various crypto-related passive-income opportunities. HashEx is widely known in the crypto...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Zain Jordan Selects Infovista For End-To-End Autonomous Wireless Network Testing And Benchmarking

Hybrid all-in-one benchmarking data collection enables static, walk and drive testing from a single device, while data analytics platform will allow better network planning and optimization. Infovista, the global leader in Network Lifecycle Automation (NLA), has announced that Zain Jordan, the leading Jordanian mobile network operator and part of the...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

NexBloc And Arcade Network Partner To Bring Blockchain Domains To Gaming In The Metaverse

NexBloc announced that it has partnered with Arcade Network, the world’s first decentralized platform providing cross-metaverse asset interoperability, to build out a blockchain domain naming system for in-game assets and user authentication. NexBloc will accelerate its development on Polygon to provide value across Arcade Network’s ecosystem of development partners.
VIDEO GAMES
aithority.com

Reltime DeFi Ecosystem Is Shaking Things up With a Switch to PoA Based Blockchain Network, a First in Its Sector and Is en Route to Change Decentralized Finance for the Better

PoA is an alternative consensus mechanism that depends on known and reputable validators to create blocks and provide computational power to a network. Reltime is in the process of developing a PoA based blockchain, where the application will allow the lenders to login to the platform with their wallets, list the Reltime tokens that they own in the platform, and receive interest from borrowers. Once logged in, the lender would have access to view the listed assets and their data. They will select the support they want to lend on the platform and set an interest rate. The users will also have provisions to assume the role of a borrower and view all assets put up for lending in the platform. The user will be able to borrow the asset after depositing a specified quantity of guaranteed fee in Reltime tokens into the Escrow Account and view their current borrowing status and their wallet balance.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

USU Wins Automotive Group As New Customer For Global Salesforce License Management

For efficient SaaS license management of all company-wide Salesforce applications, one of the world’s leading automotive groups (the “Customer”) decided to use USU Software Asset Management. The aim of the SaaS agreement is to ensure the best possible license utilization of many independently operating organizational units and...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Voyager Digital CEO Withdraws Automatic Securities Disposition Plan

Voyager Digital Ltd. one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, announced that Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and Director, has withdrawn the automatic securities disposition plan (ASDP) that was previously announced on December 31, 2021. No shares have been sold under the plan. The ASDP will, in accordance with its terms, terminate 30 days from the date of this press release.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Real Wireless Research Shows One Third Reduction For Private Network Infrastructure Cost Using AccelerComm 5G Physical Layer IP Solution

Industrial private networks see considerable infrastructure savings by deploying AccelerComm solutions. AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with a complete physical layer solution which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency, announced the findings of a report commissioned from Real Wireless, the independent wireless experts, which shows significant reductions in 5G Private network infrastructure costs by utilising AccelerComm’s 5G physical layer IP solution. To get the full details of the research sign-up to a joint Webinar: 5G Private Networks: How maximising spectral efficiency can reduce infrastructure costs by a third and improve performance being hosted by Mobile World Live on February 1st at 10:00am ET/15:00 GMT.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

IDX Digital Assets Launches Pocket Network Nodes as Part of Strategic Blockchain Infrastructure Initiative

IDX Digital Assets, an affiliate of IDX Advisors which subadvises the IDX Risk-Managed Bitcoin mutual fund (BTIDX), announced it has launched a node for Pocket Network Inc. as part of a growing investment into the blockchain infrastructure space. Pocket Network is a Tampa-based Web3 developer that builds applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale, enabling seamless interactions between blockchains and applications.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Coalesce Emerges From Stealth To Reimagine Data Transformations

Coalesce, the data transformation company, announced its emergence from stealth and the launch of the Coalesce Data Transformation platform. Founded by a team of data automation pioneers, Coalesce simplifies the modeling, cleansing, governance, and documentation of data by bringing never-before-seen efficiency and flexibility to the analytics landscape. The Coalesce platform dramatically increases data engineer productivity and insights to tackle today’s data-intensive architectures – enabling data transformations at enterprise scale.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Noname Security Raises $135 Million In Series C At $1Billion Valuation, Becomes First API Security Unicorn

Rapid adoption by Fortune 500 solidifies company’s complete, proactiv. Noname Security, the leading API security company, announced it has secured $135 million in Series C funding at $1B valuation. The funding round was led by Georgian and Lightspeed, with meaningful participation from existing investors including Insight Partners, Cyberstarts, Next47, Forgepoint, and The Syndicate Group (TSG). This new investment will fund the global expansion of Noname Security’s go-to-market and R&D teams. Noname Security has raised $220M in total financing to date just one year out of stealth, making it one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies ever and is the first API Security company to achieve unicorn status.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

USU Teams Up With Voxai Solutions To Provide A Superior Knowledge Management Solution For Genesys Users

USU Knowledge Management announced a partnership agreement with Voxai Solutions, a leading provider of Genesys-based contact center solutions. These two market leaders are joining forces to bring unparalleled Genesys experience combined with access to a mature, AI-powered Knowledge Management solution, USU Knowledge Management. “This exciting new partnership leverages the best...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Slync.io Bolsters Leadership Team To Enhance Groundbreaking Logistics Technology Solutions

Slync.io, the innovator behind Logistics Orchestration, the easy-to-use SaaS platform bringing together logistics processes, data, and systems for global service providers and shippers, announced today three new additions to its leadership team as the company strategically expands its solutions, services and expertise to meet demand. Stephanie Herminjard joins Slync.io as...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Ateliere Creative Technologies Launches Cloud-Based Connect Supply Chain Platform On AWS Marketplace

Ateliere enables easy purchasing of their digital supply chain platform in AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to take advantage of existing AWS relationships and incentives. Ateliere Creative Technologies announced that its award-winning Ateliere Connect cloud-native content supply chain platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, an online software store that helps customers find, buy, and use software and services that run on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). This availability means media and entertainment companies of all sizes can easily purchase Ateliere Connect with just a few clicks, removing the barriers of complicated sourcing projects and legal hassles.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Color Star Technology Continues to Build the Metaverse Platform with the Launch of its Metaverse Tokens

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announced that it will launch the “Color World” software token, namely “Color Tickets”, at the same time as the launch of the entertainment metaverse platform, Color World APP, on January 28, 2022. These two concurrent launching events will allow users around the world to use the “Color Tickets” in the Color World APP.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Script3 Launches First DeFi Protocol Built on the Stellar Network

Script3, a decentralized finance (DeFi) studio focused on strategic building, announced the launch of YieldBlox, a Stellar-based decentralized lending protocol. YieldBlox enables users and services to lend and borrow directly from one another without the need for third parties. Alexander Mootz, Script3 Co-Founder and CTO, commented on the news, “At...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Mavenir Brings Dynamic Network Slicing Innovation Through TM Forum Catalyst Ecosoft eHealth Program

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced successful completion of dynamic network slicing and fulfillment as part of recently concluded 2021 TM Forum “Ecosoft eHealth” Catalyst program, that brings innovative solutions to important industry challenges.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Arcserve Upgrades ShadowXafe And OneXafe Solo For Powerful Data Protection And Management Simplicity At Scale

Simple, flexible, and reliable capabilities to protect evolving data workloads. Provides a path to improved productivity, profitability, and customer success for channel partners. Arcserve, the world’s most experienced data and ransomware protection provider, announced an update to ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo, its next-generation data recovery and backup solutions that deliver...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Personetics Secures Over $160 Million In 2021 And Accelerates The Global Expansion Of Its AI-Driven Personalization And Engagement Solutions For Financial Institutions With $85 Million Investment From Thoma Bravo

Over 120 million bank customers are now ‘self-driving’ their finances with Personetics’ Engagement Platform and improving their financial well-being. Personetics’ Engagement Platform has generated over 6.5bn insights and saved for customers utilizing its business solutions over $500m. Personetics partners with over 80 financial institutions in 30...
SMALL BUSINESS
aithority.com

NCR And Google Cloud Grow Partnership To Boost Cloud-Driven Transformation In Retail

As retailers across the globe are navigating the ripple effects of COVID-19, an ongoing labor shortage, supply chain difficulties and consumers’ rising expectations, NCR Corporation and Google Cloud are partnering to help them to turn these challenges into opportunities. With the expansion of their strategic partnership, NCR and Google Cloud are now bringing additional platform and cloud capabilities, including AI and machine-learning solutions to retailers worldwide, giving them access to best-in-class tools and unmatched flexibility to deliver exceptional in-store experiences for consumers.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

