Nodle Enters Partnership with Digital Collectible and NFT-Focused Trading Ecosystem, TheXchange, to Enable Secure In-person Networkless Transactions and Proximity Trading

PoA is an alternative consensus mechanism that depends on known and reputable validators to create blocks and provide computational power to a network. Reltime is in the process of developing a PoA based blockchain, where the application will allow the lenders to login to the platform with their wallets, list the Reltime tokens that they own in the platform, and receive interest from borrowers. Once logged in, the lender would have access to view the listed assets and their data. They will select the support they want to lend on the platform and set an interest rate. The users will also have provisions to assume the role of a borrower and view all assets put up for lending in the platform. The user will be able to borrow the asset after depositing a specified quantity of guaranteed fee in Reltime tokens into the Escrow Account and view their current borrowing status and their wallet balance.

COMPUTERS ・ 15 HOURS AGO