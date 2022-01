Some mothers in New York City will receive $1,000 per month under a new government program. The women expecting children or having infants will receive $500 to $1,000 each month for the next three years. CNBC reports 100 mothers received the benefits in July last year. The reports say that half were black and nearly half were Latinx. The government will select 500 eligible mothers in April; the selection will be made in East Harlem in Manhattan and Central and South Bronx.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO