Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, making this the perfect time to start thinking about prospective gifts for your sweetie. This is especially the case if you plan on proposing. Hopefully, you’ve already had several conversations to make sure you’re on the same page about your long term goals, and then gotten the ball rolling on picking rings (or at least doing some serious detective work to find out what your loved one wants the most). But there is one aspect of the whole engagement ring buying process that is often overlooked: ring size.

