Swimming & Surfing

SwimSwam Breakdown: Phelps Plays Pickleball, Sun Sells Makeup, & World Champs

By Coleman Hodges
 3 days ago

We talk Michael Phelps playing pickleball matches, Sun Yang netting over $500k from selling makeup, and the 2023 World Champs getting pushed to November Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Today on the SwimSwam...

The Independent

Anger as NCAA drops protection for trans athletes after attacks on champion swimmer Lia Thomas

After much public discussion on whether swimmer Lia Thomas, who is transgender, should compete in women’s events, the NCAA met on Wednesday and announced that there would be changes to its policies regarding transgender athletes.These changes could mean Lia Thomas, part of the Penn Athletics women’s swimming team, will not be able to compete in the upcoming NCAA Championships. Under the former policy, trans women were allowed to compete in women’s events if they had undergone a year of hormone-suppression therapy. The new policy means they have to follow the rules of the national and international governing bodies – which require...
The Independent

Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA's opening Olympic uniforms

Team USA s opening ceremony uniforms for the Beijing Olympics include some sneaky new warming technology, along with a handy front pouch and a cinch waist on anoraks in navy and white.The jackets unveiled Thursday by official outfitter Ralph Lauren include a smart, honeycomb-like fabric layer built in that expands or contracts in response to temperature changes — all without the use of a battery or wired technology.The assist by a company called Skyscrape follows battery-powered cooling and heating tech the company used for some previous looks for the Tokyo Summer Olympics and the Pyeongchang Winter Games.Bobsledder Aja Evans...
The Independent

Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka trade compliments – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19.TennisAndy Murray served Naomi Osaka a compliment. And she returned it.Anyone put their heart on their sleeve and fight harder than @andy_murray ? 🥺🙏🏾🔥 https://t.co/c6G2SA2Ycx— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Osaka was feeling arty.Lol omg 😂💀 https://t.co/SeYxBn0avu— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Serena had a battle on her hands.[xdelx]Denis Shapovalov struggled with a banana!Sometimes the struggle is real 😅 Sorry, @denis_shapo 🍌#AusOpen • #AO2022• #AOTennis pic.twitter.com/NYtCJkQYss— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2022Madison...
SwimSwam’s Top 100 For 2022: Women’s #20-11

Americans Regan Smith and Hali Flickinger come into 2022 as medal favorites in multiple events at the Long Course World Championships. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Our Top 100 For 2022 series continues with the 20th through 11th-ranked female swimmers for the coming year. Rather than a ranking based...
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson smashes DRIVER OUT THE BUNKER at American Express

Phil Mickelson finished bottom of the leaderboard on day one of The American Express after carding a disastrous 6-over 78 - on a day where a video of him crushing his mini driver out of a fairway bunker went viral on social media. Mickelson, who was playing the easier La...
FINIS Set of the Week: Is This What Sprinters Do?

For distance swimmers, this set will be a welcome change of pace with some fast 25s. Archive photo via FINIS. Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes).
Futures Qualifier Jocelyn Zgola Commits to McKendree

Zgola, who has Futures cuts in the 100 and 500 free, will join McKendree in the fall. She can compete in both sprint and distance free. Current photo via Jocelyn Zgola. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Cal Women Set For Big Weekend At Spieker Aquatics Complex

Cal opens 2022 with back-to-back home meets, with the Golden Bears hosting Arizona at 2 p.m. Friday and Arizona State at 12 noon Saturday. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Cal opens 2022 with back-to-back home meets, with the Golden Bears hosting Arizona at 2 p.m. Friday and Arizona State...
Double Olympic Gold Medalist Yui Ohashi Now Trains With Ryosuke Irie

Double Olympic gold medalist Yui Ohashi of Japan has decided to change up her training environment after her Tokyo 2020 success. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Japan’s Yui Ohashi was the host nation’s most successful swimmer this summer at the Olympic Games. The versatile 26-year-old topped the podium both...
Ella Passe, Futures Qualifier, Commits to Duke

Ella Passe, a current junior, will be joining Duke's swim team in 2023. She joins recruits that have potential to score almost immediately at ACCs. Current photo via Ella Passe. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many,...
