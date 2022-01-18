ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookie in Every State

 3 days ago

There are about 10 different types of Girl Scout Cookies, depending on your area, but only a few that people actually pay attention to....

WFRV Local 5

Girl Scouts’ cookie season begins

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – the Northwestern Great Lakes Girl Scouts is kicking of their 2022 cookie season. Troops will begin taking orders on Friday, January 21st. Girl Scouts have added a new flavor, Adventurefuls. The new cookie is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. They also are bringing back […]
APPLETON, WI
On Milwaukee

There's a new Girl Scout cookie that sounds promising

Sure, I'll dunk a stack of shortbreads in my coffee or eat an entire sleeve of Thin Mints (especially if they're straight from the freezer) without hesitation or shame, but this year my sweet tooth's got its money on the new Adventurfuls. The latest confection in the troupe is described...
LIFESTYLE
click orlando

Girl Scouts unveil new cookie for 2022: Adventurefuls

A lot of people say December is the most wonderful time of year, but some say it’s Girl Scout cookie season and that joyous time is upon us. This year you can get your favorites like always, but you also have a new option called Adventurefuls. [TRENDING: $25M fraud...
ORLANDO, FL
ourcommunitynow.com

They're Back! Girl Scout Cookies Are Officially Here!

Don't let their cuteness fool you—they are stone-cold cookie sellers. It's that time of the year where Girl Scouts are at every doorway and there are boxes of Thin Mints as far as the eye can see. Girl Scout Cookies have arrived for the 2022 season!. Now through April,...
GIRL SCOUT
averyjournal.com

Girl Scouts kickoff 2022 cookie program

HIGH COUNTRY – Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season this month in western and central North Carolina. Consumers can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies now. This year, Girl Scouts are selling the new Adventurefuls cookie,...
GIRL SCOUT
alamedasun.com

Girl Scouts Cookies are One Click Away

Girl Scouts of Northern California (GSNC), will kick-off their 2022 Cookie Season on Feb. 1 with the debut of the new AdventurefulsTM cookie, and offer new ways for customers to find and buy cookies online, including contactless delivery through the food delivery app, DoorDash. The 2022 cookie season runs from...
ALAMEDA, CA
iheart.com

Introducing Girl Scouts’ New Brownie Cookie

Lovers of all cookies of the Girl Scout variety…start your engines. There’s a new cookie – the Adventurefuls salted caramel brownie cookie – coming THIS Tuesday January 11th!. Girl Scout cookies fanatics have been waiting for the “indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint...
FOOD & DRINKS
#Girl Scout Cookies#Girl Scouts#Google Trends#Thin Mints#Tagalongs#Peanut Butter Patties#Adventurefuls
The Whale 99.1 FM

NYPENN Girl Scouts Launch 2022 Cookie Sales

A sweet deal is now being offered for a limited time and it benefits young entrepreneurs. No need to contact the Better Business Bureau or consumer investigators, it is not one of those bogus marketing schemes, it is the start of the annual Girl Scouts Cookie Program. The Girls Scouts...
MARKETING
WKRN

Newsmaker: Girl Scout cookies on sale now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s time to get your Girl Scout cookies!. Girl Scout ambassador Helina Butler joined News 2’s Nikki Burdine on News 2 at 11 with more. “”I have sold about 500 cookies right now, and what really helps me is every Sunday when I go to church I see to my troops and I sell at my school. You’ve got to be really convincing; you’ve got to tell them all about the cookies,” Butler said.
NASHVILLE, TN
ABC10

How to find, buy Girl Scout cookies in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Girl Scout Cookie season is officially in full swing for the young Girl Scout Heart of Central California. While you may not see Girl Scouts standing in front of grocery stores or going door-to-door selling cookies, there are still way to secure you box. You can...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Philly

Girl Scouts Of Eastern Pennsylvania Selling In-Person Again, Introduces New ‘Adventurefuls’ Cookies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is now one of the most wonderful — and delicious — times of the year: Girl Scout cookie season! However, 2022 is bringing more than just the typical sweet treats. CBS3 spoke with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania Thursday morning as they introduce Adventurefuls, the new brownie-like cookie with caramel cream and icing, along with a hint of sea salt. GSEP CEO Kim Fraites-Dow and Girl Scout Cadette Ella Powell are excited to get back to cookie deliveries. “The public will be able to buy cookies online just like last year, and you’ll be able to see us or your local Girl Scouts outside local businesses this year,” Fraites-Dow said. For more on the new cookie and the Girl Scouts program, click the player above. To find your local council and buy cookies, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NOLA.com

Girl Scout cookie season is underway in southeast Louisiana

The Girl Scouts have kicked off their 2022 cookie season, using creative, socially distant and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The Scouts continue to adapt their sales methods through this major girl-led entrepreneurship program. The Girl Scouts began making online cookie...
LOUISIANA STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Really, New Hampshire? I’m So Disappointed in the Granite State’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie

Ok, I'm not sure where to begin without obviously insulting the majority of New Hampshire. Apparently, we're a Tagalongs state. What the what?!?. Yes, while 38 states around the country, according to a Google trend, say Thin Mints are their Girl Scout cookie of choice, we here in New Hampshire said, nope, we're sticking with those crispy cookies with peanut butter covered in chocolate.
FOOD & DRINKS
WHAS 11

A new cookie joins the Girl Scouts lineup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While everybody is worried about taxes, enjoy a cookie. They make everything better. Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana orders are open and they have released a new cookie named "Adventurefuls," according to a recent press release from Girl Scouts. Adventurefuls is an "indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana begin annual cookie sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana is now selling cookies as part of its annual fundraiser. According to a news release, the Girl Scouts are offering nine flavors this year, including a new cookie, Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. The classic flavors like Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs are also being offered.
SOCIETY
river1037.com

The States That Love Hot Sauce the Most, and the Least

National Hot Sauce Day is this Saturday, and in a new survey, 74% of Americans say they like eating hot sauce with their food, with 45% using it at least once a week. But people in some areas use it more than others. Instacart looked at their sales data over...
FOOD & DRINKS

