ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Pribilof Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-19 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-19 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pribilof Islands FREQUENT SNOW SHOWERS AND...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Pribilof Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 00:41:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-21 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Pribilof Islands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blowing snow occurring. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Pribilof Islands. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibility to a half mile. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional snow showers and gusty winds are expected for the Pribilof Islands as cold, Arctic air surges southward across the Bering Sea. Conditions are expected to improve by morning as snow showers taper off with decreasing winds.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 01:19:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-21 07:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu Conditions remains favorable for flash flooding overnight and into the early morning hours Although tropical low (Invest 91P) continues to weaken, the threat of flash flooding continues for the American Samoa islands. Satellite data shows a line of convective clouds over the region producing heavy rainfall with frequent lightning in the area. The Flash Flood Watch will continue through the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning as the heavy rainfall will slowly moves out of the area. Winds may be gusty in regions of localized heavy rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 07:10:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-21 07:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu Conditions remains favorable for flash flooding overnight and into the early morning hours Although tropical low (Invest 91P) continues to weaken, the threat of flash flooding continues for the American Samoa islands. Satellite data shows a line of convective clouds over the region producing heavy rainfall with frequent lightning in the area. The Flash Flood Watch will continue through the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning as the heavy rainfall will slowly moves out of the area. Winds may be gusty in regions of localized heavy rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy