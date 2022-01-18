Special Weather Statement issued for Pribilof Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 00:41:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-21 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Pribilof Islands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blowing snow occurring. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Pribilof Islands. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibility to a half mile. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional snow showers and gusty winds are expected for the Pribilof Islands as cold, Arctic air surges southward across the Bering Sea. Conditions are expected to improve by morning as snow showers taper off with decreasing winds.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO