Hain Celestial Appoints Chris Bellairs As Finance Chief

Experienced technology executive David Pais joins as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wishpond“), a provider of marketing focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Pais as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Reporting directly to Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and CEO of Wishpond, Mr. Pais will have responsibility for all finance, accounting, financial reporting, audit, tax and capital planning functions. He will assume the Chief Financial Officer role from Juan Leal, who will continue to support the Company in an M&A related advisory role.
Comments / 0