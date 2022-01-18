Hain Celestial Appoints Chris Bellairs As Finance Chief

Fresh off its first purchase in four years, Hain Celestial is "actively looking for other acquisitions," the CEO of the organic and natural foods maker said. Mark Schiller has overseen the manufacturer of Celestial teas and Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straws since November 2018, and has spent much of his tenure divesting brands. His goal: Refocus the sprawling food and personal care giant, which at one point was "hemorrhaging cash" and involved in businesses that didn't fit in its portfolio, including slaughtering turkeys and selling fresh fruit.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO