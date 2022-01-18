ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Hain Celestial Appoints Chris Bellairs As Finance Chief

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) has appointed Chris Bellairs to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 4, 2022. Bellairs will succeed Javier Idrovo, who...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

BuzzFeed Ropes In Melanie Summers From Driver Studios As SVP, Consumer Products

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD) hired Melanie Summers, previously a chief brand officer of content licensing company Driver Studios, to the role of SVP of consumer products effective January 10, AdWeek reports. Summers will lead global brand licensing and product development efforts at BuzzFeed, which officially includes Complex Networks. Recently, CEO...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Kraft Heinz appoints new CFO

Kraft Heinz Co. said late Friday it has appointed Andre Maciel as its chief financial officer, effective March 2. Maciel will succeed Paulo Basilio, who will step down on March 1, the company said. Basilio will remain with the company as a strategic adviser through August. Shares of Kraft Heinz were off around 0.1% in the extended session Friday after ending the regular trading day down 0.2%.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Michael A. Hajost is the new finance chief at Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) appoints Michael A. Hajost as CFO succeeding John A. Dowdy, III. John A. Dowdy, III will assume the new role of Senior VP, Financial Planning and Analysis. Hajost will join the Company on February 7, 2022, as special advisor to company's CEO Stephen E. Croskrey before assuming...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Hain#Cfo#Stone Brewing#Ebitda
fooddive.com

Hain Celestial CEO zeroing in on M&A, with 'a lot of firepower' at his disposal

Fresh off its first purchase in four years, Hain Celestial is "actively looking for other acquisitions," the CEO of the organic and natural foods maker said. Mark Schiller has overseen the manufacturer of Celestial teas and Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straws since November 2018, and has spent much of his tenure divesting brands. His goal: Refocus the sprawling food and personal care giant, which at one point was "hemorrhaging cash" and involved in businesses that didn't fit in its portfolio, including slaughtering turkeys and selling fresh fruit.
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Chubb makes key finance appointments

Chubb has announced two key appointments. Drew Spitzer has been appointed treasurer of the company, and Kevin Harkin, currently senior vice president of North America financial operations, will succeed Spitzer as chief financial officer for North America Insurance. Both appointments are effective March 1. Spitzer (pictured above) will report to...
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

Aston Martin names Doug Lafferty as finance chief

(Reuters) – Luxury carmaker Aston Martin on Friday named Doug Lafferty, finance chief of Africa-focussed fuel retailer Vivo Energy, as its new chief financial officer replacing Kenneth Gregor. (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BUSINESS
NJBIZ

Commvault appoints chief legal officer

Danielle Sheer has been named to lead global legal and compliance teams, along with governance, commercial, intellectual property and privacy programs for Commvault. Sheer was appointment as chief legal officer was announced by the Tinton Falls-based firm on Jan. 13. Intelligent data services company Commvault operates across on-premises, cloud and...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
The Press

Chris Nelson, Robert Half chief marketing officer

Robert Half Names Chris Nelson Chief Marketing Officer. MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Nelson has been named chief marketing officer for talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half. In this role, Nelson will lead the company's global marketing strategy, overseeing digital and web marketing, data analytics, customer insights, experience design and brand identity.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

DaySmart Appoints Jason Kirk as Chief Technology Officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2022-- Today, DaySmart Software , the leading provider of vertically-focused business management software, announced the appointment of Jason Kirk as Chief Technology Officer. Jason joins the company to drive technology advancements and growth across all software solutions within the DaySmart platform. This press release features...
SOFTWARE
bakingbusiness.com

Hain Celestial seeking new snack opportunities with Parmcrisps

LAKE SUCCESS, NY. – The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s acquisition of the Parmcrisps and Thinsters brands from private equity company Clearlake Capital Group LP for $259 million opens new opportunities in the healthy snacking space, according to the company. Parmcrisps are formulated using Parmesan cheese. Thinsters are reduced-calorie,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Whole Earth Brands Appoints Duane Portwood As Finance Chief

Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FREE) has appointed Duane Portwood as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 10, 2022. Portwood will report to Whole Earth Brand's Chief Executive Officer, Albert Manzone. Portwood most recently served as CFO for Tegra Global, a private sports apparel manufacturer. Price Action: FREE shares are trading...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Wishpond Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Experienced technology executive David Pais joins as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wishpond“), a provider of marketing focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Pais as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Reporting directly to Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and CEO of Wishpond, Mr. Pais will have responsibility for all finance, accounting, financial reporting, audit, tax and capital planning functions. He will assume the Chief Financial Officer role from Juan Leal, who will continue to support the Company in an M&A related advisory role.
BUSINESS
Romesentinel.com

Excellus BCBS appoints first female chief IT officer

Cindy Langston has been appointed as senior vice president and chief information officer at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, the largest nonprofit health insurer in upstate New York. Langston is the company’s first female chief information officer in its 87-year history. “Cindy is an experienced and strategic leader with a proven...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Seeking Alpha

New finance chief at Elekta

Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAY) will appoint Tobias Hägglöv as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective February 1, 2022, taking over from Johan Adebäck. Tobias Hägglöv has previously held the role of CFO at Recipharm as well as senior management positions at LEAX, Electrolux, SAS and Accenture. Elekta's current...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Precisely Appoints Patrick McCarthy As Chief Revenue Officer

Data Integrity Leader Expands Executive Leadership Team to Advance Transformation Amid Rapid Growth. Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, announced that Patrick McCarthy has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). McCarthy brings to Precisely more than 25 years in technology sales and operational leadership as the company continues its growth trajectory while helping clients achieve unsurpassed business results through trusted data.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Raymond James Is Bullish On Ads-Tec Energy, Sees 63% Upside

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov initiated Ads-Tec Energy PLC (NYSE:ADSE) with a Strong Buy rating and a price target of $14, implying an upside of 63%. The analyst noted Ads-Tec's ultra-fast hardware is specifically designed with grid stability in mind, making it the only pure-play on ultra-fast. Molchanov added that...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Apollo Global Management

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Global Payments Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
100K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy