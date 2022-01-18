Kohr Explores: Portland’s unique, vintage lifestyle store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of Portland’s best designers and makers have joined forces to sell their wares under one roof.

Urbanite is a trendy retail space in Portland’s central eastside where people can find unique, vintage and innovative products for everyday use.

Kohr Harlan is showing more of what’s being called Portland’s lifestyle store and to give some home decor inspiration.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.