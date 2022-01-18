Learning to cook with plant-based 'meats'

We all want to make the world a better place. Whether you’ve realized it yet or not, there are very simple and effective ways we can have a positive impact on the environment around us and the wider planet on which we live. One of the best and most scientifically proven ways we can help the Earth, and each other, is to eat less meat. But, if you’re not quite ready to say goodbye to meaty textures and dishes, you may want to embrace the best plant-based meats, also known as vegan meat. It’s easy to say a plant-based diet will...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO