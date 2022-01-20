ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Voices: As a Muslim Hebrew teacher, the Texas synagogue hostage attack made me anxious and sad

By Zain Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrZbk_0dofP4Nx00

The Jewish community in Texas is still reeling from the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue hostage situation, which hit headlines around the world over the weekend and early this week. The identity of the perpetrator has been disclosed by the FBI. British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn in the UK was shot dead after a standoff with police. Two teenagers have been arrested in Manchester in connection with the attack.

While this particular incident has captured the attention of the world, it’s not even an isolated incident. Just last October, a right-wing extremist, Franklin Barrett Sechriest, set a fire in the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue.

As a Hebrew teacher, I watched the incident unfold with horror. I couldn’t help but feel that this incident could have happened at my synagogue in London. As a Muslim, a part of me was also concerned about the anti-Muslim rhetoric that might unfold: how people might generalise about Muslim communities as a result and how Islamophobia might be bolstered by the reports.

A rise in the far-right across Europe and the US means that Jewish and Muslim communities are more under attack than ever before. In the summer of 2017, Darren Osborne drove into Finsbury Park mosque in London, killing one and injuring nine. In April 2019, John T. Earnest carried out a shooting in Poway synagogue, San Diego. Just days before, he had set fire to a mosque in Escondido. Then we had the October 2019 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. The Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand of March 2019 had happened just a few months before.

Right-wing extremism is an overwhelming physical threat to Jewish communities in Europe and the US. However, to discount Muslim antisemitism would be disingenuous. While it is too early to say what the exact motives were, it seems that the perpetrator made links between the structures of power holding Aafia Siddiqui in custody and the Jewish community. The dissemination of right-wing and white supremacist conspiracy theories about Jews ruling the world, or governing the media, unfortunately plagues many Muslim circles. Although only a small number of Muslim extremists will actually carry out terrorist attacks, it remains true that jihadists and Islamist extremists often use antisemitic conspiracy theories to justify their ideology and actions.

My fear — as is the fear of many Muslims who watched the news of the synagogue hostage situation with horror — is that this latest attack will be used to justify false, Islamophobic narratives about all Muslims. There is precedence for these concerns. In December 2021, Chairman of the Jewish National Fund UK, Samuel Hayek, was interviewed in a Jerusalem Post article headlined “Jews do not have a future in England”. The article stated that “antisemitism has been constantly rising [in the UK] and is only expected to grow,” adding, “One of the reasons is shifting demographics. The population of individuals who are anti-Jewish and anti-Israel, most significantly Muslim immigrants to the UK, is increasing and their influence on the government is too.” It continued: “The Muslim population in England has been growing consistently. An article published in the Telegraph in 2017 stated that the Muslim population could triple in the two decades and is likely to number around 13 million by 2050.” This piece, which drew a direct correlation between rising levels of antisemitism and the presence of Muslims in the UK, was disappointing to read. The fact that it encouraged Jewish people to leave the country was also deeply saddening.

The Trump administration instituted a Muslim ban not too long ago, and right-wing politicians have been calling for limits on Muslim immigration in Europe for many years now. The anti-Arab and anti-Muslim racism that has plagued media and politics in the US, UK and elsewhere since 9/11 and the beginning of the War on Terror is so normalised that a whole community of people are often blamed for the violent actions of a few.

None of this means that antisemitism in Muslim circles should not be called out. It means that the response to what happened cannot be a demonisation of Muslim immigrants and communities. The heartwarming fact that Rabbi Cytron-Walker is a proud supporter and practitioner of interfaith dialogue, and has relations with a number of Muslim communal organisations, shows that Islamophobes and antisemites alike have no leg to stand on. Working together is possible — and is incredibly rewarding.

Dealing with antisemitism and Islamophobia has been important for me as a Muslim Hebrew teacher. Having seen and heard conspiracy theories about Jews among fellow Muslims growing up, I began to study Arabic and Hebrew at university to help me better understand things for myself. My year abroad in Jerusalem was incredibly eye-opening for me in a number of ways. It also showed me the ways in which Muslims and Arabs are racialised in Israel to justify an oppressive status quo of violence and occupation against Palestinians. I saw how many diaspora Jews coming to Israel had often internalised these ideas.

When I returned to the UK, I began teaching Hebrew at a Jewish Sunday school, and soon started doing interfaith exchanges between the students of my mosque and my local synagogue. We focused on our shared communal understandings of faith, commonalities between Judaism and Islam, their similar Abrahamic roots and the importance of tackling antisemitism and Islamophobia together.

We urgently need to deal with antisemitism and Islamophobia in both of our communities, and stand firmly together against the right-wing threats that threaten us equally. Watching young people during interfaith exchanges, sharing food and faith, discussing commonalities, and strategising about how to fight prejudice as a united group, has made me realise that interfaith action is a key way forward.

Zain Hussain is a Hebrew teacher and educator who specialises in interfaith dialogue

Comments / 26

(((have some common sense)))
5d ago

First, why is a Muslim teaching Hebrew. Second, look how the author covers for the islamofascist terrorist. By slamming right wing terrorism and suggesting it’s pervasiveness, they then quickly pivot (after an appropriate minimalist condemnation) to saying they’re afraid of a backlash. Has anyone ever heard a white person say “that neonazi was bad but hey, we need to be careful that there isn’t a backlash against white people.” Let’s be clear - the preeminent US Muslim advocacy group CAIR, considered hamas in the US & an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terrorism financing trial in U.S. history and this terrorist have aligned goals, the release of “lady al qaeda” and 25% of Muslims globally, want the implementation of sharia to all people, which is approximately 750 million people.

Reply(6)
14
Omeros
5d ago

Aren’t almost all terror attacks done by Muslims ? Just a question

Reply(4)
11
Related
CBS News

Catholic bishop accused of repeatedly raping nun is acquitted in India

New Delhi — An Indian court has acquitted a Catholic bishop who was charged with raping a nun in a case that sparked widespread outrage and protests. Bishop Franco Mulakkal, 54, was acquitted by a court in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Friday, which said the prosecution had failed to prove any of the charges against him.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China forces Tibetan monks to watch destruction of sacred statue

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

American mom living in Germany shares reasons she will never return to US

An American woman who moved to Germany with her son two years ago has detailed all of the reasons she has no intention of ever returning to the US.In a TikTok video posted last month, Aly, who goes by @usa.mom.in.germany responded to a video, posted by @v.brtinney, which asked Americans living abroad to explain why they would never go back. In the clip, Aly shared a list of 12 different reasons why she would not return, with the TikToker detailing in her response how living in Europe has been more beneficial for her and her family."Because I don’t have to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

Dutch king to retire golden coach with slavery images after racism row

The Dutch king, Willem-Alexander, has announced that he is mothballing – at least for now – the royal golden coach which has been embroiled in a racism controversy. The opulent horse-drawn carriage, called De Gouden Koets, has traditionally transported the Dutch monarch to the opening of parliament and other state occasions, but has not been used since 2015.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aafia Siddiqui
The Independent

‘The FBI got it wrong’: Jewish leaders criticise law enforcement statement on synagogue siege

Jewish leaders have condemned the FBI for claiming the Texas synagogue hostage taker’s demands were not “specifically focused” on their community. Suspect Malik Faisal Akram was killed during a rescue operation to save a rabbi and three worshippers who were held at gunpoint at the Congregation Beth Israel for nearly 12 hours on Saturday.Akram, a British national, reportedly demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted in the US in 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in prison for trying to kill an American army captain in Afghanistan.At a news conference after the hostages were released, FBI Special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Lady Al Qaeda' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wanted freed: She planned chemical attacks on Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge and demanded juror at her trial be DNA tested to see if they were Jewish

The man who stormed a Texas synagogue on the Sabbath and was holding hostages before he was shot and killed was demanding the release of 'Lady Al Qaeda,' who is serving 86 years in a federal prison less than 30 miles from where the hostage standoff took place. The suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Hostage#Synagogue#Hebrew#Jewish#Congregation Beth Israel#Fbi#British#Anti Muslim
The Independent

Man guilty of promoting ‘jihad by sword’ in mosque speech

A father whose two sons died fighting in Syria has been found guilty of encouraging violent jihad in a speech at his local mosque.Abubaker Deghayes, 53, promoted “jihad by sword” when he addressed worshippers at the Brighton Mosque and Muslim Community Centre.The defendant, who originally comes from Libya had denied intending to encourage terrorism in his speech to around 50 people, including children and young adults.On Wednesday, a jury at the Old Bailey found him guilty of the charge.It can now be reported that two of Deghayes’ sons were killed fighting for Islamists in Syria and he lost a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Palestine
Vice

Thousands of Germans Are Quitting Church to Avoid Paying Taxes

This article originally appeared on VICE Germany. Little-known fact: Christians and Jews in Germany pay between eight and nine percent of their payroll tax to the church or synagogue every single month. This practice, known as Kirchensteuer (“church tax” in German) or Kultussteuer (“worship tax”), sees worshippers help fund the religious institutions they were baptised in and registered with as kids. Those include Catholic and Protestant churches and Jewish synagogues, while Orthodox Christians, Buddhists, Muslims and a few other groups are exempt.
RELIGION
The Independent

British-Iranian held in Tehran prison to begin hunger strike, daughter says

The daughter of a British-Iranian detained in Iran says her father will begin a hunger strike on Sunday due to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development’s (FCDO) lack of “any progress” in securing his release.Retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori has been held at Tehran’s Evin prison on charges of spying for Israel, which he denies, for more than four years.Elika Ashoori said her father would undertake a hunger strike from Sunday in “full solidarity” with others including former US diplomat Barry Rosen to demand Iran release all foreign and dual-national “hostages”.In full soldiery with former hostage @brosen1501 & others who have...
ADVOCACY
LiveScience

Who were the Knights Hospitaller?

The Knights Hospitaller arose from the victory of the First Crusade (1096-1099) and the need to protect pilgrims traveling to the Holy Land. The Hospitaller Knights were the first of the burgeoning Medieval religious orders to receive official Papal backing, achieved in 1113. After the fall of the Kingdom of Jerusalem, in 1291, the Hospitallers acquired the Greek island of Rhodes as their base and continued operations in the Near East until 1522.
RELIGION
The Independent

The Independent

450K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy