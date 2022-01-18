ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start your day off right with a glowing green smoothie

If you're looking for an easy way to nourish your body and your mind this year, start your mornings off with a Glowing Green Smoothie.

This drink, which was created by holistic wellness expert and nutritionist to the stars, Kimberly Snyder, is a favorite of actress Reese Witherspoon, who raved about it in 2020 on social media . She said she heard about it from "Scandal" actress Kerry Washington.

"I sat next to her at an awards show and I didn't really know her but I was like, 'Your skin is so beautiful. What do you do?' And she said, 'I think it's from this drink!'" Witherspoon said.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shares her go-to smoothie recipe

Snyder, who is out with a new book called, "You Are More Than You Think You Are," stopped by "Good Morning America" to share her famous smoothie recipe, which is the perfect way to help get your day off to a great start.

"It's super easy, it's delicious, it's about 70% greens and 30% high fiber fruits -- which will give you sustained energy throughout your day," Snyder said on "GMA." "It's packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and very importantly, fiber."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIdf3_0doecX3700
Hay House Inc. - PHOTO: Book jacket for "You Are More Than You Think You Are" by Kimberly Snyder.

She added that people can "drink it every morning, or every other day, whatever you can do."

"Since it's a smoothie, it contains the fiber as well as the juice," she added. "Fiber is important for gut health and longer-term energy. It's easy to make and delicious!"

See how to make it below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBnSR_0doecX3700
Angeline Bernabe/Good Morning America. - PHOTO: Ingredients for Kimberly Snyder's Glowing Green Smoothie.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10AbCF_0doecX3700
Angeline Bernabe/Good Morning America. - PHOTO: Glowing green smoothie.

Glowing Green Smoothie

Serves 2 – 4

Ingredients

2 cups cold filtered water

6 cups chopped romaine lettuce (1 small head)

7 cups chopped spinach (1 medium bunch)

1½ cups chopped celery (about 3-4 stalks halved)

1 medium apple, cored and coarsely chopped

1 medium pear, cored and coarsely chopped

1 medium banana, peeled and cut in thirds

1/2 of fresh lemon, peeled and seeded

1⁄2 cup minced fresh cilantro (stems are okay)(optional)

1⁄2 cup minced fresh parsley (stems are okay)(optional)

Directions

Fill the blender with 2 cups of water. Blend the spinach and romaine until smooth.

Add the celery, apple, pear, and herbs (if using) and blend again until smooth.

Finally, add the lemon juice and banana, and do your last blend.

Pour and eat fresh!

MORE: 5 foods that may help you stay positive and get a 'mood boost'

