It was a comment which sparked anger and ridicule from both politicians and members of the public. Apparently, “nobody said” to Boris Johnson, the prime minister who has set the rules on lockdown and social interactions during the pandemic, that a party he attended in May last year was against the rules.“I carry full responsibility for what took place, but nobody told me … Nobody said to me, this is an event that is against the rules, that is in breach of what we’re asking everyone else to do, [and] should not go ahead.“What I remember is going out into...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO