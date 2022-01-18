Police standoff with barricaded gunman in Ann Arbor area ends after nearly 15 hours [PHOTOS]

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) -- A standoff involving a barricaded gunman in Washtenaw County that started early Tuesday morning has come to an end after nearly 15 hours.

At around 2 a.m. police were called to the scene following reports of shots being fired inside one of the units at Glencoe Hills Apartments, near Washtenaw and Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield Township near Ann Arbor. At least one shot was fired during the incident.

Police now say the 59-year-old suspect was taken into custody around 4 p.m. and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Authorities did not immediately release any further details about the suspect.

No injuries were reported during the incident, police told WWJ.

Police have not released any information about what may have prompted the situation.

Authorities used a bull horn and other noise maneuvers to try to end the situation throughout the day, but it was not clear what ultimately led to the resolution.

Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti police were on the scene, alongside a Special Threat Response Team. The Michigan State Police bomb squad was also on the scene with their bomb robot.

The building was evacuated, but the gunman remained holed up inside for most of the day.

Residents in neighboring units reported they heard screaming coming from the apartment.

A resident in another unit said a bullet came through their wall.

One neighbor, Craig Adams, said the subject is his 59-year-old neighbor on the second floor in building five.

"It sounded like he was choking a cat, playing some weird industrial music and maybe practicing some primal screaming -- I don't know what the f*** this dude was doing," said Adams. "I'm not a very religious man -- I'm a spiritual guy -- but all I can say is that I pray for him right now, it's sad."

At first, Adams said he didn't think the "loud, banging sounds" were coming from a gun, until a neighbor showed him pictures of where bullets went through her floor and ceiling.

