Randolph Crash Causes Delays

ANTHONY, Texas -- Three separate car crashes on both sides of I-10 near the state line are causing bumper-to-bumper traffic delays. The first crash happened on the New Mexico side involving a tipped over semi-truck on the westbound lanes of I-10 near Berino drive. New Meixco State Police are investigating the crash and they said one person sustained an injury from the crash. The extent of the injury is unknown right now and the cause of the crash is also unknown. There were high gusts of wind reported in that area.

ANTHONY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO