Traffic

Randolph Crash Causes Delays

By NBC10 Boston
nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA car crash on the ramp to I-93 south in Randolph from Route 24 north caused heavy traffic...

www.nbcboston.com

whvoradio.com

Horse Causes Interstate 24 Crash

A woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 a mile east of the Pennyrile Parkway exit Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were in the area trying to locate a loose horse and while searching the horse got into the roadway. An eastbound car and...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Roanoke County causes delays

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. If you’re driving along Interstate 81 North in Roanoke County, you can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash. At this time, the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic is currently being diverted onto W....
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
kicks96.com

CELL PHONE CITED AS CAUSE OF SERIOUS CRASH

(Alquina, IN)--A West College Corner woman was very critically injured in a crash Monday, and investigators say it happened because she was using her phone while she was driving. 26-year-old Caitlin Davis was headed east on Alquina Road in Fayette County when she lost control and rolled over. Davis was thrown from the vehicle and found about 50 feet away. She was taken first to Reid Health Connersville and then flown to a Level One Trauma Center. There were varying reports on her status Tuesday morning.
WEST COLLEGE CORNER, IN
14news.com

Police: Woman hurt in crash caused by drunk driver

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to a crash Sunday in Evansville. They say it happened just after 4 p.m. at St. Joseph Avenue and Mesker Park Drive. Police say the passenger in one of the cars was hurt and had to be extracted from the car by fire crews.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KVIA

Multiple crashes near the state line causing severe traffic delays

ANTHONY, Texas -- Three separate car crashes on both sides of I-10 near the state line are causing bumper-to-bumper traffic delays. The first crash happened on the New Mexico side involving a tipped over semi-truck on the westbound lanes of I-10 near Berino drive. New Meixco State Police are investigating the crash and they said one person sustained an injury from the crash. The extent of the injury is unknown right now and the cause of the crash is also unknown. There were high gusts of wind reported in that area.
ANTHONY, TX
Q106.5

Inadequate Tires Thought To Be Cause Of Fatal Crash In Danforth

An early morning crash claimed the life of an elderly man in Danforth this Wednesday. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety's Public Information Officer, Shannon Moss, the single-vehicle crash is still under investigation, but authorities believe the vehicle's tires and the slick road conditions, due to the sleet and freezing rain that was moving through the area that morning, may have played a role in the situation.
DANFORTH, ME
Portland Tribune

Icy roads cause rollover crash on Belmont Lane

Driver suffered only minor injuries in morning crash, truck towed from location. Monday, Jan. 10, at 8:23 a.m. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash on Belmont Lane about three miles west of Madras. Deputies found a full-size truck on its top. The female driver was in another...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Jersey Shore Online

Brush Fire Causing Delays On Parkway In Brick

BRICK – A brush fire is causing problems with the Wednesday night commute in Ocean County. According to the state Department of Transportation, the Garden State Parkway is closed in both directions in the area of Exit 91. Brick Police have also reported that Burnt Tavern Road North is...
BRICK, NJ
wymt.com

Rain causes multiple crashes on I-75

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Slippery road conditions caused multiple crashes and a temporary shutdown on I-75, near Mount Vernon. Minor injuries were reported in a two-car crash Sunday afternoon, near MM 58 Southbound. Both vehicles slid off the road. According to officials with the Mount Vernon Fire Department, four...
MOUNT VERNON, KY
fox10phoenix.com

Crash on I-17 in north Phoenix caused heavy traffic delays

PHOENIX - A crash on Interstate 17 near Deer Valley Road caused heavy traffic and delays Sunday afternoon. All the southbound lanes of the freeway south of Deer Valley Road were closed except for the HOV lane, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. The lanes reopened less than an...
PHOENIX, AZ
wagmtv.com

Slush causes single vehicle crash in Macwahoc

Maine State Police report, on January 20, 2022 at 10:12 AM, Trooper Jared Sylvia responded to a single vehicle crash on the Military Road in Macwahoc. Harold Meadow was traveling southbound on the Military Road when he lost control of his vehicle due to the slush on the roadway and began skidding before striking a guardrail and then going into the ditch striking several trees. Meadow was extracted from the vehicle by Mattawamkeag Fire & Rescue and then transported to Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln for non life threatening injuries. Meadow’s vehicle is considered totaled.
MACWAHOC, ME
lptv.org

Car Crash Caused By Sleeping

20 year old Madalynn Frenzel was traveling west on Highway 10. Frenzel fell asleep behind the wheel and drove the vehicle off the road, hit a snowbank and rolled into the median. Frenzel was not alone, she had 21 year old Toni Kimble riding as a passenger. Both Frenzel and...
CUSHING, MN
kmaland.com

Slush-covered road causes Holt County crash

(Oregon) -- Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Holt County early Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route B, a mile north of Holt County Road 285, 3 miles east of Oregon. Authorities say a northbound 2017 Chevy Pacifica driven by 32-year-old Samantha Kelly of Oregon lost control on the slush-covered roadway. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment and multiple small trees before entering a creek. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing north off the west site of the road.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
ABC6.com

Crash in Seekonk causes power outage in surrounding area

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE)- Seekonk police were called to the scene of an accident on County Street Thursday night. One car struck a utility pole around 6 p.m., causing a power outage and serious damage to the front of the vehicle. Seekonk police confirmed with ABC6 on scene that one person...
SEEKONK, MA

