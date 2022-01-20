Minimal freezing rain threat tonight into Friday morning for Acadiana

Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s, so we may see some light freezing rain early tomorrow morning, but I don’t expect any issues. The wind chill tomorrow morning will be in the low 20s. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will warm up to the low 40s, and we may see a little sun tomorrow afternoon. Lows Friday & Saturday night will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Temperatures will try to go below freezing starting this evening into Friday morning. Futuretrack shows enough moisture that there will be a brief window to see freezing rain in Acadiana, mostly in isolated areas.





As of this morning, models have significantly backed off ice accumulation projections in Acadiana. Surface roads should remain fine with only a few icy areas possible on elevated roads. Temperatures will quickly go above freezing Friday morning, so any minimal ice would quickly melt.

