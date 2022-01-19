Police: Police-involved shooting appears to be attempted suicide-by-cop

A Yonkers man shot in the leg during an altercation with police Monday told investigators he was trying to get them to kill him, according to officials.

Five Yonkers police officers rushed to the third floor of 52 Main St., where the caller yelled he had a gun but was holding a "crudely-made imitation pistol," according to officials.

According to Yonkers police officials, five officers responded to the call about a man “waving a gun” on the third floor of the apartment building.

Three officers fired at the 24-year-old suspect, hitting him once in the calf.

One of the officers is still in the ICU at Jacobi Medical Center according to News 12 sources after breaking four vertebrae and getting a concussion when he jumped over the third-floor railing instead of firing his gun at the caller.

Police have not identified the injured officer but said he has been on the force for 20 years and worked in Getty Square where the shooting happened. That officer may be able to avoid surgery but his injuries may end his career, according to officials.

Police have not identified the man who was shot, but say he's a resident of the building and in police custody with pending charges.

The caller does not have a criminal history, according to the police.