ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Greater flexibility for at-home learning as NYC students return to classes

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvOu9_0doYEQoC00

Public schools will have greater flexibility to allow students who are sick to learn remotely, including meeting teachers during Zoom office hours and getting class materials online, as students return to classes today.

Attendance has been under 80% for weeks, with Friday's public school attendance just 75.22% Friday .

In response, the Education Department updated its attendance policy for students Friday night, allowing the Zoom meetings and giving other online options, like obtaining class materials, as it continues to discuss with the teachers union future remote learning options.

Mayor Eric Adams affirmed the change during his first City Hall coronavirus briefing Tuesday morning, but made clear the policies only apply to students who are home sick with COVID.

"That is not for the general population, and we want to be clear on that," Adams said.

Despite public school attendance consistently below 80% since before winter break, Schools Chancellor David Banks said the numbers have been slowly ticking up since then.

"We are trending upwards, our students are steadily coming back to school," said Banks. "I think you will continue to see the numbers go up over the coming days and weeks."

The city will be reaching out to the parents of the more than 200,000 students who are currently not showing up.

"We are digging down into the numbers to find out those children who are not in school, who are not positive, to see if there are things happening at home that we need to give assistance to," Banks said.

The mayor's message to any families still arbitrarily keeping their students home was clear: Get your children vaccinated and send them to school.

ALSO READ | Could the COVID-19 pandemic end soon? Here's what experts say about endemic phase

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Comments / 5

Jammy Lynn
3d ago

Clearly the formal education system needs to be adjusted. Be practical and provide various options while providing proper support to the instutions so that they can help the stakeholders. Are we going to learn from this situation or what?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy