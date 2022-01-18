ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Norway mass killer seeks parole 10 years after attacks

By DAVID KEYTON and KARL RITTER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnQsJ_0doWLDpU00

Anders Behring Breivik, the Norwegian far-right fanatic who killed 77 people in bomb-and-gun massacres in 2011, argued Tuesday for an early release from prison, telling a parole judge he had renounced violence even as he professed white supremacist views and flashed Nazi salutes.

Breivik, 42, is serving Norway’s maximum 21-year sentence for setting off a bomb in Oslo’s government district and carrying out a shooting massacre at a summer camp for left-wing youth activists. Under Norwegian law, he is eligible for his first parole hearing after 10 years in prison.

Though experts agree Breivik is highly unlikely to be released, authorities have insisted he has the same rights as any other prisoner, arguing that treating him differently would undermine the principles that underpin Norwegian society, including the rule of law and freedom of speech.

At the three-day hearing, which is taking place in the high-security prison in Skien, south of Oslo, where he is being held in isolation with three cells at his disposal, Breivik made full use of his rights.

Sporting a stubble beard and a two-piece suit, he entered the makeshift courtroom in a prison gymnasium by raising his right hand in a Nazi salute and holding up homemade signs with white supremacist messages. One sign was pinned to his suit.

Asked by the prosecutor who the messages were aimed at, he said they were directed at millions of people “who support white power.”

The Associated Press resists being used as a conduit for speech or images that espouse hate or spread propaganda and is not publishing images showing Breivik’s Nazi salutes and other white supremacist propaganda.

Breivik has used previous court hearings to disseminate conspiracy theories of an ongoing genocide against white people in the West. Some worry he could inspire like-minded people to carry out similar attacks. But since his criminal trial in 2012, many Norwegians have insisted that the best way to defy his world view is to stand up for a tolerant, open society and show that the system he claims is oppressing him in fact is giving him every chance to have his day in court.

Kristin Bergtora Sandvik, a law professor at Oslo University, said Breivik was pushing the boundaries in Tuesday's hearing.

“At the same time, it’s fairly clear that the prosecutor has a very clear strategy here,” she said. “By letting him speak ... he gets his very incoherent message out in the open.”

In a rambling monologue to the court, Breivik argued there is a distinction between militant and nonmilitant white nationalists and said he had been brainwashed by the former when he carried out his attacks in Oslo and at the summer retreat on Utoya island.

“Today, I strongly dissociate myself from violence and terror,” he said. “I hereby give you my word of honor that this is behind me forever.”

Reminding the court of the scale of the attacks, prosecutor Hulda Karlsdottir read the names of each of Breivik’s victims, many of them teenagers on the annual retreat. Many were shot multiple times and some drowned as they tried to swim from the island in panic. During the criminal trial, Breivik said he considered the victims traitors for embracing multiculturalism and that he regretted not having killed even more.

Karlsdottir stressed the parole hearing was not about re-examining guilt, saying, “The main topic here is the danger associated with release.”

Breivik didn’t express any remorse, saying only that he cries for victims on “both sides” in what he described as a culture war.

The court is set to sit until Thursday and a ruling is expected later this month.

During a break in the proceedings, Breivik’s lawyer Øystein Storrvik was asked whether his client was using the hearing to spread his propaganda.

“That is a right he has under Norwegian law,” he was quoted as saying by national broadcaster NRK. “Whether what he chooses to say is wise or not is another matter.”

Groups representing survivors and families of victims have said they won’t comment during the hearing. Before the session, Lisbeth Kristine Røyneland, who heads a support group, said she was afraid Breivik would use the opportunity “to talk freely and convey his extreme views to people who have the same mindset.”

Breivik was declared criminally sane in his trial, even though the prosecution argued that he was psychotic. He didn’t appeal his sentence but unsuccessfully sued the government for human rights violations for denying him the right to communicate with sympathizers.

Although Norway’s maximum sentence is 21 years, Breivik could be held longer under a provision that allows authorities to keep criminals in prison for as long as they’re considered a menace to society.

Breivik has been trying to start a fascist party in prison and reached out by mail to likeminded extremists in Europe and the United States. Prison officials seized many of those letters, fearing he would inspire other violent attacks. Ahead of the parole hearing, Randi Rosenqvist, the psychiatrist who has followed Breivik since 2012, said she could “not detect great changes in Breivik’s functioning."

___

Ritter reported from Stockholm. Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Grandstanding fears as mass killer Anders Behring Breivik seeks parole

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik will seek parole on Tuesday after 10 years behind bars, claiming he is no longer a danger to society. The far-right terrorist has shown no remorse since murdering 77 people in a bomb and gun massacre in 2011, and families of victims and survivors fear he will grandstand his extreme views during the hearing, which experts say is unlikely to deliver him an early release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Psychiatrist on Norway mass killer: 'You cannot trust him'

OSLO, Norway — (AP) — A psychiatrist who has observed a Norwegian far-right extremist who killed 77 people in 2011 and is seeking an early release from prison said Wednesday that Anders Behring Breivik “has the same diagnosis that he has had all along.”. Breivik is serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Norway mass killer tests limits of lenient justice system

STAVANGER, Norway — (AP) — Convicted mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik spends his days in a spacious three-room cell, playing video games, exercising, watching TV and taking university-level courses in mathematics and business. Halfway through a 21-year sentence and seeking early release, Breivik, 42, is being treated in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#Shooting#Freedom Of Speech#Stockholm#Nazi#The Associated Press#Norwegians
Vice

I Spent Years Getting to Know a Teenage Serial Killer

At 3:15AM on the 24th of October, 2002, armed police closed in on a rest stop just off an interstate in Maryland. There, hiding out inside a blue Chevrolet Caprice, were 41-year-old Gulf War veteran John Muhammad, and Lee Malvo, then aged just 17. Together, for the previous 23 days,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two Canadian tourists shot dead at Mexican resort

Two Canadians were shot dead and another was wounded at a hotel in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Friday.Quintana Roo state security chief Lucio Hernández said in a tweet that the violence erupted after an “argument between hotel guests”.Citing Canadian authorities, he added that the gunman as well as the two victims involved in the shooting at Hotel Xcaret had criminal records related to robbery, drug, and weapons offenses.In a separate tweet, Mr Hernández also appealed for any information about the gunman, who was wearing a light gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. The security chief also shared a CCTV photograph of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
The Independent

In deadly start to year, 3 journalists killed in Mexico

A journalist has been killed the northern Mexico border city of Tijuana — the second in the city in a week and the third in Mexico this month.Mexico President Andrés Manuel Obrador called Monday for a full investigation and cautioned against jumping to conclusions about the motive for the murder of Lourdes Maldonado López, a Tijuana journalist who once sought his help.Maldonado was found fatally shot inside a car Sunday, according to a statement from the Baja California state prosecutor's office. Authorities received a 911 call around 7 p.m. and found Maldonado dead.In 2019, Maldonado went to López Obrador’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson murder: Social services review delayed

A review into the death of murdered toddler Star Hobson has been delayed. The 16-month-old died in 2020 after months of "neglect, cruelty and injury" at the hands of mother Frankie Smith and partner Savannah Brockhill. An independent review examining how authorities responded to five social services referrals before her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The Nazi party girls of Auschwitz: SS women romanced and caroused with death camp guard lovers as they oversaw the murder of thousands of Jews - before paying the ultimate price on the gallows

The biographies of over 200 SS women serving at Auschwitz death camp and their 'after work parties' have been published online in an effort to show the world that it wasn't just men involved. Entitled 'Women working for the SS', the project from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum documents the women's...
POLAND
AFP

Taliban warn against dissent, women's rights activism

Afghanistan's new Taliban authorities warned Saturday they have the right to crack down on dissent and jail protesters, as concerns grew over the disappearance of two women activists.   But the Taliban banned all unsanctioned protests after returning to power.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Syria: Intense fighting on for days after Isis tries to break inmates out of prison

Clashes have been reported in northeastern Syria for more than three days after Islamic State (Isis) militants tried to break out suspected extremists from a Kurdish-run prison.On Thursday, more than 100 Isis fighters attacked the Gweiran prison in Hassakeh, trying to free over 3,000 allies held by US Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The fighters killed 17 members of the security forces. At least 70 inmates have also died in the attack.By Sunday, fighting between the SDF, backed by US airstrikes, and the militants had raged on for days. The SDF had tightened its siege of the prison, which has been...
MIDDLE EAST
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UN chief condemns airstrikes in Yemen that killed more than 70

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has condemned airstrikes in Yemen that reportedly killed more than 70 people this week.A facility in the northern city of Saada, which was used as a temporary holding centre, was hit by the Saudi-led coalition in the early hours of Friday, killing dozens of detained migrants. Three children were also reportedly killed in a separate strike while playing on a football field in Hodeidah located 35km south of Saada, according to rights groups. The death toll is expected to rise. If confirmed, the raids would mark some of the deadliest ever for civilians in...
ABU DHABI
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
12K+
Followers
28K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy