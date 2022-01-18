Novak Djokovic news LIVE: World No 1’s French Open in doubt as Tennis Australia breaks silence

The Australian Open continues without Novak Djokovic after the saga over the men’s defending champion’s visa was finally brought to an end on Sunday evening.

After Australia’s immigration minister had used his discretionary power to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time last week, the decision was upheld by three judges at an appeal , who determined that the world No 1’s presence “may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others.” Djokovic was deported on Sunday and returned home to his native Belgrade, where he “will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this”.

However, the Serbian is already facing further problems over his vaccination status, with France’s sports minister announcing that athletes would not be exempt from the country’s Covid pass, throwing Djokovic’s participation at Roland Garros into doubt . “The vaccination pass has been adopted. As soon as the law is promulgated, it will become mandatory to enter public buildings already subject to the health pass (stadium, theatre or lounge) for all spectators, practitioners, French or foreign professionals,” Roxana Maracineanu wrote on Twitter.

Follow all the latest news, reaction and updates as the Australian Open continues.