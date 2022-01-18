ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sri Lanka's leader vows rights reforms as debt crisis looms

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bj7U_0doVefxY00

Sri Lanka’s leader on Tuesday promised human rights reforms and justice for people missing from the country's civil war, after years of resisting calls for such measures.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was speaking before a new session of Parliament as the government looks for international support in dealing with a heavy fiscal and debt crisis.

“We reject racism. What this government wants is to equally protect the honor and rights of all citizens,” Rajapaksa said.

“Therefore I urge politicians who still incite people against each other for political gains to refrain from doing so.”

The Sri Lankan leader added that he was willing to take suggestions from the international community on human rights issues.

Since being elected president in 2019, Rajapaksa has sidestepped calls to investigate missing persons from the civil war. Families of victims allege that many of the missing were taken by the military for being involved with separatist rebels toward the end of the conflict.

Government forces crushed the Tamil Tiger fighters in 2009, ending the movement for an independent state for minority Tamils.

Both sides were accused of grave human rights violations.

In earlier speeches, Rajapaksa has projected himself as a leader of the majority Buddhist Sinhalese and emphasized that he was elected predominantly by their votes.

The government's refusal to address or investigate human rights and war crimes allegations from the civil war has been a source of tension in its relations with many Western countries and neighboring India.

Sri Lanka is currently negotiating financial assistance from India, which has 80 million ethnic Tamils itself and has sought to support the rights of minority Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's foreign reserves were around $1.6 billion at the beginning of 2022, barely enough for a few weeks of imports. Drawing from these funds, the government was making arrangements to pay for matured bonds worth $500 million this week.

Sri Lanka also has foreign debt obligations exceeding $7 billion this year.

The currency shortage has resulted in severe shortages of imported goods and people standing in long queues for milk powder, cooking gas, kerosene and other essentials.

In his speech, Rajapaksa promised to reform a harsh anti-terrorism law that has been in force since 1979 that allows for lengthy detentions without trial. He also promised to return over military-occupied lands from the civil war to their civilian owners.

According to initial U.N. estimates, about 100,000 people were killed in the quarter-century civil war. Another U.N. expert panel later said about 40,000 ethnic Tamil civilians may have been killed in just the last few months of fighting.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Economic Crisis of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's economy has been moving towards an economic crisis since the pandemic hit hard. The Sri Lankan government declared an economic emergency on 1st September 2021 amid plummeting forex reserves, depreciating currency, and soaring inflation. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President of the country, has appointed a commissioner of essential services to keep in check the hoarding practices by traders and ensure proper supply of essential commodities at set prices by the government.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Sri Lanka struggles to repay loans, China's 'debt trap' for developing countries

Beijing [China], January 17 (ANI): China's loans to Sri Lanka have been a contentious subject, with fears that the government would struggle to repay them and that Beijing would use them to challenge India and US influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Debt-ridden Sri Lanka has approached China for assistance in...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Explainer-Sri Lanka on the edge as debt burden mounts

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka is facing its most serious financial crisis in years, raising doubts about its ability to pay its creditors. On Tuesday, the island nation will repay $500 million towards an international sovereign bond, the first tranche of a total of $4.5 billion that it needs to pay back this year, to avoid the first default in its history.
WORLD
BBC

Discrimination and harassment haunt Sri Lanka's Muslims

Apart from looking after her toddler, Maram Khalifa's days consist mostly of trying to find ways to bring her husband home. Hejaaz Hizbullah, a prominent Sri Lankan civil rights lawyer, has been in prison for about 20 months, under anti-terrorism charges. Prosecutors accuse him of hate speech and causing communal disharmony.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sri Lanka's foreign exchange crisis gets compounded by China's debt-trap diplomacy

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 13 (ANI): Sri Lanka's foreign exchange crisis is compounded by its inability to meet the financial obligations initiated in co-operation with China on several projects. Sri Lanka is currently grappling with a severe foreign exchange crisis and facing a daunting 2022 to meet maturity obligations of...
WORLD
Reuters

Sri Lanka's president asks China to restructure debt repayments

COLOMBO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa asked China to help restructure debt repayments as part of efforts to help the South Asian country weather a worsening financial crisis, his office said in a statement on Sunday. Rajapaksa made the request during a meeting with Chinese Foreign...
WORLD
The Guardian

Sri Lanka appeals to China to ease debt burden amid economic crisis

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka has sought to reschedule its huge Chinese debt burden in talks with visiting foreign minister Wang Yi, the president’s office said. “The president pointed out that it would be a great relief if debt payments could be rescheduled in view of the economic crisis following the pandemic,” President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office said in a statement on Sunday.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka seeks Chinese debt restructuring amid crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The president of debt-ridden Sri Lanka on Sunday asked China for the restructuring of its loans and access to preferential credit for imports of essential goods, as the island nation struggles in the throes of its worst economic crisis, partly due to Beijing-financed projects that don’t generate revenue.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka#Foreign Debt#Parliament#Sri Lankan
The Independent

US senior diplomats in Sudan to try resolve post-coup crisis

Two senior U.S. diplomats were in Sudan Wednesday to try and help find a way out of the ongoing crisis roiling the African country since an October military coup. The Oct. 25 military takeover upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir ousted during a popular uprising in April 2019.U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, first met with pro-democracy activists from the Sudanese Professionals Association, according to the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum...
WORLD
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Sri Lanka rations electricity as dollar crisis worsens

Sri Lanka imposed electricity rationing Friday with the main power utility unable to buy fuel oil for its power stations as a result of the island’s worsening dollar crisis. Oil normally accounts for around nine percent of electricity generation on the island, but a Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) official said the company had run out of dollars to buy it from the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Reuters

Germany wants to attract 400,000 skilled workers from abroad each year

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Germany's new coalition government wants to attract 400,000 qualified workers from abroad each year to tackle both a demographic imbalance and labour shortages in key sectors that risk undermining the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. "The shortage of skilled workers has become so serious by...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UN chief: World worse now due to COVID, climate, conflict

As he starts his second term as U.N. secretary-general, Antonio Guterres said Thursday the world is worse in many ways than it was five years ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis and geopolitical tensions that have sparked conflicts everywhere — but unlike U.S. President Joe Biden he thinks Russia will not invade Ukraine Guterres said in an interview with The Associated Press that the appeal for peace he issued on his first day in the U.N.’s top job on Jan. 1, 2017 and his priorities in his first term of trying to prevent conflicts and tackle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Fear stalks city in Islamic State's Afghan heartland

The Taliban promised to bring peace, but fear reigns above all in the eastern city of Jalalabad, hit by Islamic State group attacks and reprisals, and with corpses appearing mysteriously in rivers. In the evening, the inhabitants of the trade hub in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province hurry home before night falls and the shooting starts, fearing both IS and the indiscriminate retaliation of the Taliban. Once a fringe force in Afghanistan, analysts say the local chapter of IS has been increasingly active since the United States agreed to a deal in 2020 with the Taliban to withdraw foreign troops from the country. The fundamentalist fighters, who are opposed to any compromise with the West, are believed to have about 2,000 to 4,000 fighters in Afghanistan, against 80,000 Taliban.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

518K+
Followers
129K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy