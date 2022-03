Click here to read the full article. Christian Louboutin has taken us on a tour of Paris during the last few years — first to the Palais de la Porte Dorée in 2020, where he opened his unique retrospective just before the pandemic took hold. Then in September 2021, the designer took over L’Atelier des Lumières in Paris, a museum dedicated to digital art exhibitions for an immersive presentation. This time around, as the fashion crowd returned to Paris in full force for the first time in two years, Louboutin stage a dance show-turned-fashion week presentation at at L’Espace Niemeyer, conceived...

