British PM Johnson denies lying about lockdown party

By Guy Faulconbridge, William James
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Tuesday an accusation by his former adviser that he had lied to parliament about a lockdown party, saying nobody had warned him the "bring your own booze" gathering might contravene COVID-19 rules.

Johnson faces the gravest crisis of his tenure after revelations about gatherings during lockdowns, some when British people could not even bid farewell in person to dying relatives and the Queen was mourning her husband.

Propelled into the top job to "get Brexit done", Johnson won his party's biggest majority in more than 30 years but now faces calls to resign from opponents and even some of his own lawmakers. read more

Asked if he had lied to the public and parliament, Johnson told reporters: "No. Nobody told me that what we were doing was, as you say, against the rules ... I thought that I was attending a work event."

Johnson sidestepped questions about whether he would resign if proven he misled parliament, saying only that he wanted to wait for the outcome of an internal inquiry.

"He’s the prime minister, he set the rules, he didn’t need anyone to tell him that the party he attended broke them," said Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party.

"If he had any respect for the British public, he would do the decent thing and resign."

Johnson used the short interview during a visit to a hospital to apologise for mistakes made in Downing Street, including for parties held by staff on the eve of the funeral of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband.

"I deeply and bitterly regret that happened and I can only renew my apologies both to Her Majesty and to the country," he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the parliament in London, Britain, January 12, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

'THE PM LIED'

Johnson had already last week apologised to parliament for attending the May 20, 2020 gathering in the Downing Street garden. He said he was there for 25 minutes to thank staff.

But Dominic Cummings, an architect of Britain's departure from the European Union and a former senior adviser who left government under acrimonious terms in November 2020, said that Johnson had agreed the drinks party should go ahead.

Cummings said that he and at least one other adviser told Principal Private Secretary (PPS) Martin Reynolds, the official who invited people to the party, that it should not go ahead.

The warning was sent via email, and Reynolds checked with Johnson if the event should go ahead, according to Cummings.

"I told the PPS the invite broke the rules ... The idea that the PPS would be challenged by two of the most senior people in the building, say he’d check with the PM then not — is not credible," Cummings said in his blog.

"The PM agreed it should (go ahead)," Cummings added. "The events of 20 May alone, never mind the string of other events, mean the PM lied to parliament about parties."

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating about a dozen allegations of rule-breaking by Johnson, his team and officials at 10 Downing Street. Cummings told Sky News he will be questioned by her investigation.

Senior ministers have said people needed to wait for the conclusion of her inquiry.

However, the scandals have seen his and the Conservative Party's ratings plummet.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Michael Holden and Andrew Cawthorne

The Independent

Is this the endgame for Boris Johnson? John Rentoul to host ‘Ask Me Anything’

Update: 8 questions about Boris Johnson’s future answeredOne of his MPs has defected to the opposition; others are plotting to overthrow him; his former cabinet colleague has quoted Leo Amery quoting Oliver Cromwell at him, telling him “in the name of God, go”; while some of his current cabinet are soliciting votes in the campaign to succeed him. Boris Johnson’s hold on No 10 suddenly seems precarious.The reversal of fortune has been breathtakingly sudden. Twice last year The Times carried front-page headlines declaring that Johnson “eyed a decade in power”, at the time of the Hartlepool by-election and the Conservative...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tories face more infighting as reports emerge of rebels’ secret recording

The Conservative Party has been embroiled in more infighting as reports suggest rebel Tory MPs are considering publishing a secret recording and text messages linked to allegations of “blackmail” from the Prime Minister’s supporters.Boris Johnson insisted on Thursday he had “seen no evidence” to support the claim made by senior Conservative William Wragg that his critics were facing “intimidation” as part of an effort to prevent him being ousted from office.But The Times has reported that Tory MPs keen to see the back of Mr Johnson have a secretly recorded “heated” conversation with the chief whip, as well as text...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 resisting investigation into ‘blackmailing’ of Tory critics of PM

Downing Street is resisting opening an investigation into allegations of Tory MPs being blackmailed into supporting Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he faces a threat to his leadership, despite a Cabinet minister saying they need to be looked at.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng disputed the allegation first made by a senior Conservative, but said if true it would be “completely unacceptable” and ministers “need to get to the bottom of the matter”.But No 10 suggested on Friday that an investigation will only be launched “if there was any evidence” to support the claims, despite calls from Labour and Tory MPs.William Wragg...
POLITICS
The Independent

David Davis says Tory party could ‘die death of 1,000 cuts if Boris Johnson stays on as PM’

The Conservative Party is at risk of “dying a death of 1,000 cuts” if MPs do not move to oust Boris Johnson as prime minister, a senior Tory said.David Davis is warning his fellow Tory MPs that they will be in for a “year of agony” if they act too slow and a vote of no confidence is triggered as late as December this year, a scenario he described as “the worst outcome” for the party.The former Brexit secretary caused a stir on Wednesday when he told Mr Johnson in the House of Commons to “in the name of God,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s removal would be a chance to reconsider Brexit, says Heseltine

Boris Johnson’s removal from Downing Street would be an opportunity to reconsider Brexit, Conservative grandee Michael Heseltine has said.The prime minister is under growing pressure from Tory backbenchers over the Partygate scandal, with some MPs predicting he will face a leadership contest once the investigation into drinks gatherings is published.Conservative peer Lord Heseltine appeared to suggest that Mr Johnson’s exit as a result of the current public “anger” could lead to a second referendum on Brexit.The senior Tory, who is a leading campaigner for another vote on EU membership, told Times Radio: “The Brexit agenda was a pack of lies...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘There is no leadership election’ – Liz Truss voices support for Johnson

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has supported Boris Johnson and said “there is no leadership election” amid pressure on him to resign as Prime Minister While Tory MPs continue to disagree over his position, Ms Truss told reporters during a visit to Australia that Mr Johnson “100%” has her support and she wants him to “continue as long as possible in his job”.Speaking at the Australia-United Kingdom Ministerial Consultations (Aukmin) in Sydney, she said: “The Prime Minister has my 100% support.“He is doing an excellent job. Britain was one of the first countries to roll out the Covid vaccine.“We’ve had a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces threat of legal action over blackmail claims

Boris Johnson is facing the threat of legal action over the alleged intimidation of Tory MPs who are demanding his head over the Partygate scandal.Lawyers from the Good Law Project have sent the prime minister a letter before action warning that alleged threats to withhold government funding from rebel MPs’ constituencies were an “unlawful misuse of ministerial powers” which may amount to misconduct in public office.The move came as Downing Street refused to investigate claims from senior Tory William Wragg that MPs have been subjected to blackmail by whips, despite a cabinet minister’s call for them to “get to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Evidence that Boris Johnson misled parliament ‘clear cut’, says former sleaze watchdog

Evidence of Boris Johnson lying to parliament over parties at Downing Street is “clear cut” and Conservative MPs do not have to wait for an official report to demand his resignation, a former Whitehall sleaze watchdog has said.The ex-chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Sir Alistair Graham, said it was clear that Mr Johnson breached the ministerial code by misleading parliament, which would be a resigning matter.While Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray was unlikely to pass judgement on whether the PM breached the code in her report into the party scandal, expected next week, Sir Alistair...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 staff ‘partied to 1am’ on eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

No 10 staff partied until the early hours of the morning in a seven-hour drinking session on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, it has been reported.The Daily Telegraph said it had obtained further details of the two leaving dos on April 16 last year, showing they carried on until 1am.Wine and spirits with mixers were said to have been served in disposable plastic cups, and at one point alcohol was reportedly spilled on an office printer.Takeaway pizzas were reported to have been ordered in and some of the revellers were said to have used a slide belonging...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Looks like checkmate’ for Boris Johnson, says senior Tory MP

Senior Conservative MP Steve Baker has said it looked like “checkmate” for Boris Johnson, suggesting that the prime minister’s time at No 10 was coming to an end over the partygate scandal.The influential Brexiteer, a leading figure in the Covid Research Group of Tory lockdown-sceptics, said the public were “furious” over the drinks party held at Downing Street at during lockdown.“It’s a sorry situation that we’re in, I’m appalled that we’ve reached this position,” Mr Baker told Nick Robinson on the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast.“We didn’t make Boris Johnson for his meticulous grasp of tedious rules, but this is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Who is favourite to be the next Prime Minister?

Bookmakers have narrowed the odds on chancellor Rishi Sunak replacing Boris Johnson as prime minister following days of damaging revelations about gatherings at Downing Street. Website Oddschecker, which compiles the odds of leading British bookmakers, has the odds of Rishi Sunak being named the next Prime Minister at 7/4, a slight improvement in his chances. Odds for the foreign secretary Liz Truss however have changed significantly, with the likelihood of her taking the top job shortened from 10/1 to 5/1.Betting agent Ladbrokes however have kept Liz Truss’s odds at 11/2, just under the chancellor who stands at 11/8. Former health...
ELECTIONS
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

It’s not just Johnson: the whole culture that cheered him on needs booting out

On the last Sunday before the 2019 general election, the Sunday Times cast its vote. “Mr Johnson is regarded with some suspicion by voters,” its editorial admitted. “He has an on-off relationship with the truth,” often preferred “bluster to grasp of detail”, and had a “colourful private life more typical of a French president”. Nonetheless, the paper urged its readers to put a liar, a bullshitter and a renowned moral incontinent in charge of the country. In making this argument, it was joined by the vast majority of national newspapers, and by the end of that week they got their wish.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Stay of execution for PM despite defection and ferocious assault from top Tory

Boris Johnson is engaged in a desperate fightback to save his political life, after a ferocious attack from one of the Conservatives’ most senior former ministers and the defection of one of its newest MPs failed to fell him. In remarkable scenes in the House of Commons, the former cabinet minister David Davis stunned MPs with a call to the prime minister to “in the name of God, go”.Labour celebrated as Red Wall MP Christian Wakeford from Bury South crossed the floor, branding the prime minister “disgraceful” for his handling of allegations of lockdown-busting parties in 10 Downing Street.And...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sajid Javid insists Boris Johnson is ‘safe’ in his job despite ongoing ‘partygate’ inquiry

Sajid Javid has insisted Boris Johnson is “safe” in his job, despite a former cabinet minister’s dramatic demand for him to quit and even before the ‘partygate’ inquiry is concluded.The prime minister suffered the blow of Christian Wakeford’s shock defection to Labour on Wednesday, minutes before David Davis rose in the Commons to tell him: “In the name of God, go.”The number of letters from Tory MPs calling for a no-confidence vote in his leadership is on the rise, with other rebels awaiting Sue Gray’s report into No 10 parties before deciding whether to act.But, despite the turmoil, asked...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: ‘No evidence’ of No 10 blackmail claims, says PM, as Rayner blasts ‘unfit’ leader

Boris Johnson insists he has “seen no evidence” to support claims made by a senior Conservative that rebel MPs have been “intimidated” into supporting their current leader.William Wragg, in a public broadcast earlier, told his colleagues to go the police if they had been affected, even going as far as saying: “The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”Meanwhile, Labour’s deputy leader has once again accused the government of “insulting the public’s intelligence”, after paymaster general Michael Ellis told her she must wait for the outcome of Sue Gray’s inquiry into partygate before drawing conclusions about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Key email proving Boris Johnson’s top aide was ‘warned’ to cancel No 10 party ‘found by inquiry’

An email central to the charge that Boris Johnson “lied to parliament” over the No10 garden party he attended has been found by the inquiry, it is believed.Sue Gray is also poised to quiz the senior official who sent the email – warning the prime minister’s aide Martin Reynolds to scrap the “bring your own booze” event – the official has said.He will tell the partygate inquiry head that Mr Reynolds “immediately came to his office after receipt of the email and asked him why the party should be cancelled”, ITV News has reported.It is also being alleged that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Defection of former Tory MP has ‘calmed nerves’ of those jostling for PM to quit

The defection of a former Tory MP to Labour has “calmed nerves” of those jostling for Boris Johnson to resign, as a Cabinet minister insisted the Prime Minister was safe in his job for now.Conservative MP for Brigg and Goole Andrew Percy said Christian Wakeford (Bury South) announcing he was joining the Labour Party minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday had focused the minds of those becoming impatient with Mr Johnson.But Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the move had been “damaging”.Mr Wakeford dramatically switched sides on Wednesday, refusing to “defend the indefensible” over alleged breaches of Covid rules.But Mr...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The Downing Street parties would not have happened under Theresa May

Did you know that if you put “Sue” into Google, Sue Gray now pops up above the Suez Canal, Sue Perkins, Sue Ryder and even Suede, the indie rock band. Congratulations, Ms Gray: you’re a bona fide rock star!Variations on “wait for Sue” – a latter day King Solomon – are the only answers the PM and his allies have been prepared to offer in response to questions about Partygate, ever since she was handed the job of reporting on it. Along with some bluster.But on the subject of this tawdry affair, there’s another question that interests me, and it...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Boris Johnson and 'Partygate': he who lives by the Brexit sword, dies by the Brexit sword

Boris Johnson’s time as the United Kingdom’s prime minister is under immediate threat. Johnson, who likes a classical analogy, will know that civil servant Sue Gray’s imminent report into the “Partygate” scandal is the bureaucratic equivalent of the Sword of Damocles hanging over his head. Johnson has been gravely damaged by the revelations of recent weeks that he attended gatherings and parties his own government had banned during the COVID lockdown of 2020, while some Britons’ loved ones died alone. Significantly, pressure on Johnson is mounting from within his own party. During an acrimonious prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, David Davis,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

283K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
