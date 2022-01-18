ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

By Paul Crock, William WEST
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
Andy Murray won a five-set thriller in Melbourne /AFP

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

In the women's draw, top-10 seeds Garbine Muguruza, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit all made comfortable starts to their Melbourne title charges, while Simona Halep and Aryna Sabalenka also won despite struggling with their serves.

Emma Raducanu, the US Open champion, was also victorious on her tournament debut but there was defeat at the first hurdle for her fellow 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez -- the woman Raducanu beat in the Flushing Meadows decider.

Canada's Fernandez, the 23rd seed, went down 6-4, 6-2 to Australian wildcard Maddison Inglis, to the delight of the home crowd.

After Sunday's deportation of men's defending champion and top seed Novak Djokovic, the first Grand Slam of the year is now in full swing and many are eager to move on from the visa saga.

That is easier said than done and Tennis Australia (TA), organisers of the so-called "Happy Slam", said in a statement Tuesday that they "deeply regret the impact" it has had on the other players.

"As the Australian tennis family, we recognise that recent events have been a significant distraction for everyone," TA said, without mentioning Djokovic by name.

- 'Couldn't ask for more' -

If it has been a distraction for Murray, he did not show it.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev is looking to win a second major title /AFP

The 34-year-old, there as a wildcard, showed all the fighting qualities that made him a three-time Grand Slam champion.

His epic five-set victory over 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili was hugely symbolic -- the Briton departed Melbourne Park in 2019 not knowing if he would ever be back because of hip trouble.

But here he was, rolling back the years and heading into round two.

"It's amazing to be back and winning a five-set battle like that, I couldn't ask for any more," said Murray.

There was no such problem for Russia's Medvedev, the second seed and favourite to lift his second major, who made light work of 91st-ranked Henri Laaksonen on Rod Laver Arena, dismantling the Swiss 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).

With Djokovic out of the picture and Roger Federer not in Melbourne because of injury, the draw has opened up for the 25-year-old Medvedev and Spanish great Rafael Nadal.

Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.

Spain's Garbine Muguruza hits a return against France's Clara Burel /AFP

Another of the "Next Gen" young talents challenging the "Big Three" of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer is Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The fourth seed was a comfortable winner in three sets over practice partner Mikael Ymer to get his tournament up and running.

- Raducanu thrives -

In the women's draw, Spanish world number three Muguruza, a finalist at Melbourne Park two years ago, eased past 77th-ranked Frenchwoman Clara Burel 6-3, 6-4.

There was also little trouble for Kontaveit, despite some early nerves, and Swiatek, but Romania's Halep was far from comfortable.

The former number one laboured into round two 6-4, 6-3 after an error-strewn clash with Poland's Magdalena Frech which saw 11 service breaks.

Second seed Sabalenka, who was reduced to tears and serving underarm in a disastrous lead-up to Melbourne, had Mark Philippoussis to thank after she revealed the Australian former world number eight helped iron out some of her serving problems.

She was far from perfect on her serve but survived to beat Storm Sanders 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

In the last action of the day, Raducanu ousted the American Sloane Stephens -- a former US Open champion -- 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 in a performance that will make the Briton's rivals sit up and take notice.

The Independent

When is Andy Murray’s next match at the Australian Open?

For the first time since 2017, Andy Murray is through to the second round of the Australian Open.Murray, who has endured several injury hit seasons, out-lasted Nikoloz Basilashvili in a five-set first-round battle to progress in Melbourne.Having reached the final of the ATP event in Sydney last week, Murray continued to show signs of somewhere approaching his best recent form in a performance of trademark fight and resistance to fell the 21st seed.Taro Daniel will be his opponent in the next round. The 28-year-old beat Tomás Barrios in straight sets in his first round encounter, and has the chance...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray left with contrasting outlooks after early Australian Open exits

It was hard to know where to look at times on a day four of the Australian Open that seemed to have it all. It ended with both Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray bowing out at the second round stage, with one showing admirable fight and spirit to rage against an early exit and the other questioning whether they still had enough to go on. While Raducanu’s first grand slam since her remarkable US Open triumph is over earlier than many would have expected, it does not tell the full story of a wild evening in Melbourne in which she...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray out of Australian Open after defeat to qualifier Taro Daniel

Andy Murray’s Australian Open came to a disappointing end with a second-round defeat to world number 120 Taro Daniel - the lowest-ranked opponent to beat him at a grand slam.Hopes were high that Murray could have another strong run in Melbourne when he ground out a five-set win over Nikoloz Basilashvili in round one, three years after it appeared his career had ended on the same court.But, back on John Cain Arena, the feeling was very different this time as Murray struggled for sharpness against a tenacious and mobile opponent and fell to a 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat.Daniel had won...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: the situation is risky now

The stake was only to have the consent to participate in the Australian Open 2022, with a medical exemption given the two doses of vaccine not carried out but the COVID contracted in a very recent period like the month of December; the risks that the athlete could run, however, were different and are now all occurring.
TENNIS
AFP

AFP

